ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Maryland News

Parker honored for nearly 50 years of service at Thomas Stone

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVtrf_0idSpVwA00

In many respects last Friday afternoon seemed like the ideal day to honor longtime former Thomas Stone High School boys soccer coach Tom Parker, who retired prior to start of the current season after 47 years at the helm of the Cougars’ program that included two state titles.

Parker, who still attends virtually every Stone soccer home game where he also taught for 31 years and had been the tennis coach, was greeted by nearly 100 family, friends and former players on Oct. 14 and, fittingly, both the Cougars’ girls and boys soccer teams christened the occasion by forging 13-7 and 4-0 victories, respectively, over visiting St. Charles.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Aces prepped for second round

The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team will get the opportunity to take another step forward into the postseason when the Lady Aces travel to face Elizabethtown in Thursday’s KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT start.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Repository

Jackson High School hires Adam Parker as softball head coach

Jackson High School will have a new softball coach this coming season when it looks to build on last spring's success. The Jackson Local Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Adam Parker as the head softball coach. He replaces Laura Cheyney, who resigned after two seasons to spend more time with her family, which includes two young children.
JACKSON, OH
Neshoba Democrat

Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3

The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
1K+
Followers
958
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy