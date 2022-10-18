Parker honored for nearly 50 years of service at Thomas Stone

In many respects last Friday afternoon seemed like the ideal day to honor longtime former Thomas Stone High School boys soccer coach Tom Parker, who retired prior to start of the current season after 47 years at the helm of the Cougars’ program that included two state titles.

Parker, who still attends virtually every Stone soccer home game where he also taught for 31 years and had been the tennis coach, was greeted by nearly 100 family, friends and former players on Oct. 14 and, fittingly, both the Cougars’ girls and boys soccer teams christened the occasion by forging 13-7 and 4-0 victories, respectively, over visiting St. Charles.