Stars of the Day: Montefusco, Muralles help Rogers boys soccer level season record

Thursday's stars

Leonso Guas Muralles and Enzo Montefusco, Rogers boys soccer

Muralles knocked home his 18th goal of the season late in the game off a free kick from Montefusco as the host Vikings edged Davie 2-1 on Thursday.

Erving Gomez scored the Vikings' other goal again as a result of a Montefusco free kick as Rogers raised its Division IV record to 5-5-3.

Fallon Bagley and Michelle Crowley, Rogers girls soccer

Bagley continued her torrid scoring run by notching two more goals, and Crowley netted the other goal as the Vikings edged host Central 3-2 on Thursday to push their Division IV record to 10-1-1.

Jack Sigler and Kira Parsons, Rogers cross country

Sigler finished with a time of 19 minutes,10 seconds to pace the Vikings boys team, while Parsons clocked in at 22:41 to lead the girls squad in Thursday’s East Bay Challenge at Glen Park in Portsmouth.

Wednesday's stars

Morgan Casey and Hailey Labonte, Portsmouth volleyball

Casey whacked 10 kills, including the match clincher, had three blocks and was 11-for-11 from the service line with an ace. Labonte swatted five of her eight total kills in the last set to help keep first-place North Kingstown at bay as the host Patriots scored a 25-22,25-18, 25-21 victory on Wednesday.

Camilla May and Julia Page, Rogers girls volleyball

May’s all-around game, which included six kills, two blocks, four digs and three aces, combined with Page’s seven kills and four blocks helped the host Vikings snap a five-match losing streak with a 3-1 upset win over third-place Cumberland in a Division II match on Wednesday.

Fayth Loper, Rogers girls tennis

Playing at No. 2 singles, Loper easily dispatched Mackenzie Oliveira by a 6-1, 6-1 score in helping Rogers post a 7-0 victory over Newport County rival Tiverton on Wednesday.

Camden Michaud and Avery Deneault, Tiverton girls tennis

It wasn’t the best afternoon for the Tigers, who dropped a 7-0 decision to Rogers, but Michaud and Deneault put up the best fight Wednesday. They took Anna Simoes and Phoebe Waugh to three sets before falling 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Aidan Chen and Giacomo Brosco, Portsmouth boys soccer

The two Patriots each scored a goal and both of them were needed as Portsmouth ended in a 2-2 draw with Central on Wednesday. That moved the Patriots’ season record in Division I to 6-2-4.

Claudia Lapointe and Julia Polofsky, Tiverton girls volleyball

Lapointe filled up the stat sheet for the Tigers in a 3-1 (25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 25-8) loss to Central Falls on Wednesday night. She had two aces, four kills, two blocks and four digs. Polofsky paced the offense with seven aces, three kills and three digs.

Joe Verderber, Portsmouth Abbey boys soccer

The Ravens took a 2-0 lead before Dexter came storming back to tie the game. Verderber then took center stage, making a stellar save to keep the score knotted and preserving the draw.

Tuesday's stars

Grace Rochelle, Rogers girls tennis

The Vikings' No. 1 singles player earned her team’s lone point with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Chariho’s Emily Ballard as the host Chargers scored a 6-1 victory on Tuesday.

Rochelle dropped a tight Round of 32 match in the state singles tournament last Friday, falling to Prout’s Mia Renzulli 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4).

Fallon Bagley, Rogers girls soccer

Bagley scored four goals as the Vikings pushed their Division IV unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a 5-0 victory over the host Times 2/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick co-op team on Tuesday.

Logan Bouchard and Nate Sama, Tiverton boys soccer

Bouchard provided the offense with a pair of goals and goalkeeper Sama made sure the ball didn’t go in the Tiverton net as he made nine saves for the Tigers, who downed Pilgrim 2-0 on Tuesday in Warwick.

Eshe Stockton and Brooke Marson, Portsmouth Middle School girls cross country

Stockon placed fourth overall, one spot ahead of Marston, in leading the Patriots to the team title Tuesday during the Eastern Division championship meet at Glen Park. The result qualified Portsmouth for the state meet.

Patrick Orbon and Owen Richer, Portsmouth Middle School boys cross country

Barrington dominated the Eastern Division championship meet Tuesday at Glen Park, but Portsmouth finished as runner-up thanks to the efforts for Orbon and Richer, who finished in sixth and 10th place, respectively. As a top-three team finisher, the Patriots will be headed to the state meet.

Monday's stars

Kaitlin Roche, Portsmouth girls soccer

The senior forward assisted on Abby Costa’s goal and then scored a goal off a Costa feed as host Portsmouth downed Scituate 2-0 on Monday to stay unbeaten (9-0-1) in Division II.

“Player of the game would be Kaitlin Roche,” Portsmouth coach Lauren Bulk said. “Kaitlin had a great game. She pressured well and worked the ball around the field. She played the ball well for passing and took great shots.”

Aidan Reilly and Skylar Schuster, Middletown girls volleyball

Opposite hitter Reilly came through with five aces and three kills and keyed the host Islanders comeback from a 22-16 deficit in the second set with a four-point service run that enabled her team to prevail 27-25. Captain Schuster had two blocks, three kills and five service winners in the Islanders 25-23, 27-25, 25-9 victory on Monday.

