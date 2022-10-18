ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida , developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than the fear of anything Mother Nature will lob at us.

But what about a possible recession? Meh. Inflation? Booooring. Housing crisis? Yawn. 🥱

The sunny outlook for South Florida, especially West Palm Beach, comes straight from the mouth of real estate tycoon Ken Himmel, chief executive of Related Urban, to the ears of senior business reporter Alexandra Clough . She has the scoop on the company's latest plans for the city and you won't want to miss what she found out.

Why is Himmel so optimistic? "Because there's people and more people, what do they know, know, know? Go to work in some high rise and vacation down at the Gulf of Mexico, ooh yeah."

Now that The Dirt has put that John Mellencamp oldie but goodie in your head — you're welcome — there is a tie-in to last week's real estate news. A pink-themed house is on the market in Boca Raton and it can be yours for a mere $1.9 million.

Boca Raton home is pretty in pink, and bubble gum and rose and fuchsia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381xzW_0idSpO0J00

Designer Christopher Johnson worked on creating a pink-themed home in Boca Raton, which is just so Boca, right? If you're not a fan of the color pink like Molly Ringwald (still waiting on that pink Karmann Ghia BTW) or Barbie, the home is not as overbearing as you might think.

Check out the photo gallery for a peak inside this unique home in the "golden triangle" of Boca Raton.

Andy Warhol muse "Baby Jane Holzer" gets jerked around in Palm Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjuAm_0idSpO0J00

Things are different in Palm Beach, let's just be honest here. Homeowners live their lives at the whim of powerful boards that oversee the architectural and historical integrity of the community in addition to enforcing code rules, and parking rules and don't you dare fire up that gas-powered leaf-blower rules. 😲

Palm Beacher, art collector and Worth Avenue landlord Jane Holzer got caught in the middle of a recent clash of titans on the Palm Beach Architectural Commission. Holzer starred in avant-garde films made by Andy Warhol in the 1960s and is now fighting to build a contemporary-style house that was OK with some members and yucky to others. Back to the drawing board!

Hurricanes schmurricanes, Related Cos. has real estate to build!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQIdr_0idSpO0J00

As mentioned above, you might have been asking what the future holds now that the world has seen what one storm can do to a densely-populated coastal area of Florida. Well, wonder no more. The answers are all in Alexandra Clough's story on Related Cos. plans for downtown West Palm Beach and how that will trickle through Palm Beach County's economy.

And, would you believe it, Realtors and housing economists agree!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwMet_0idSpO0J00

A month before Hurricane Ian's devastating blow, Southwest Florida was riding high as the most overvalued real estate market in the country.

Well, certainly that's in shambles now, right? I mean, who is ever going to want to live on a beautiful barrier island again where Gulf of Mexico breezes perfume the air with jasmine-scented love? No one, right?

Realtors and economists disagree, siding with Related Cos. on a bullish housing market where Ian is just a speedbump.

Newsflash: Check your insurance now before another Ian strikes

Hurricanes are a great big reminder that everyone should be checking their insurance so there's no surprise after a storm about what is covered and what isn't. Consumer affairs and business reporter Hannah Morse interviewed homeowners on the southwest coast who got some unsettling news after the storm.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate

