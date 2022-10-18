Titans clinch conference crown with win over ROWVA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Berry
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
ONEIDA — As the fourth quarter opened Friday night, the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans had a 26-7 lead over the host ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars.

It looked like a fairly easy seventh win of the season for the Titans. But the Cougars had other ideas.

First, a snap sailed over his head of the Titans punter and into the end zone, where the punter was tackled for a safety.26-9 Titans.

Then, A-W kicked off from their 20, and the kickoff was run back 60 yards for a touchdown.

26-16 Titans.

ROWVA-Williamsfield tried an onside kick, which the Titans recovered at their 47. That possession ended with a 25-yard TD run by Annawan-Wethersfield quarterback Dillon Horrie.

32-16 Titans.

The Cougars started with good field position at their own 39, and appeared to be stopped when they faced fourth and 12. But a pass play put the ball at the Titans’ 31, and later they scored on a four-yard run by the quarterback.

32-24 Titans.

The Cougars’ defense stopped the Titans, and they took over and moved into Titans territory on their next possession. But Annawan-Wethersfield’s Mason Heitzler intercepted a pass at the Titans’ 34 with just 2:24 left in the game.

Game over, right? Not quite.

A penalty hampered the Titans on their ensuing drive, and they punted to their own 49 with just under a minute left in the game. R-W got as far as the Titans’ 38, but with just 21 seconds on the clock, Horrie sealed the A-W win with the Titans’ second pass interception of the quarter.

On the game’s opening possession, the Cougars started at their own 22 and moved methodically down the field, ending the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

But that was their last score until their fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Early in the second quarter A-W’s Tyler Palanos intercepted a pass to end a Cougars drive at the Titans’ 22. Annawan-Wethersfield then put together their best drive of the half, ending with a 15-yard Zeb Rashid touchdown run.

As time expired in the half, Rashid caught a pass from Horrie for a 22-yard touchdown. Rashid also ran in for the conversion, making it 14-7 Titans at the half.

In the third quarter Horrie ran for a five-yard touchdown and Rashid swept left end for a 40-yard TD to make the score 26-7 Titans. . .before the comeback began.

The win improved the Titans’ record to 7-1 and clinched the Lincoln Trail Conference championship. They’ll face Mercer County at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium Oct. 21. The Golden Eagles are 6-2 after defeating Stark County 28-0 Friday.

