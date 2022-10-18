ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 18, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

School board approves name for MHS auditorium
Council receives update on Milford Corporate Center

Culture

Library to present Holocaust program
WIIN hopes to grow eco-tourism in the area

Business

USPS announces shipping deadlines and package rules for upcoming holiday season
Milford’s hidden housing crisis

Government & Politics

DNREC updates regulations to prevent water contamination
Changes coming to downtown intersections

Education

Milford’s Ashley Lockwood named 2023 teacher of year
Milford School District Seeks Community Engagement During Strategic Plan Process

Health

Bonefish Grill partners with DBCC

Sports

Deeney inducted into Hall of Fame

In Memoriam

Local family practitioner passes away

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Milford LIVE News

Milford Community Parade a huge success

The annual Milford Community Parade, held Wednesday, October 19, was a huge success with thousands gathered along downtown streets to watch hundreds of floats, marchers, marching bands and vehicles driving through downtown Milford. “The Milford Parade Committee is elated over the success of last night’s parade,” Charles Gray, Parade Chairman, said. “The theme chosen “Splish Splash” proved to be a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

A Legacy Lives On at Milford High School

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year. Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor. Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor...
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD sees growth in southern areas of district

At a recent board meeting, Milford School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dickerson reported that a member of the Ellendale Town Council had reached out to him about growth in the Ellendale area. Dr. Dickerson explained that the councilperson questioned whether Milford would consider a new school in the southern part of the district due to this growth. Dr. Dickerson provided ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Red Clay board member accused of not living in district

Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed.  In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts

GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Town of Smyrna gets new town manager

The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Bark on the Boards block party a howling success

The Brandywine SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards fundraiser Oct. 15 in Rehoboth Beach. The event included a Delmarva DockDogs dog-jumping competition, live entertainment on the Bandstand, vendors and pet adoptions. For more information on the event, go to barkontheboards.org. For more information on the Brandywine SPCA, go...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown

After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

Rosanne DellAversano Sews Stunning Costumes in Delaware

In Delaware’s theater world, those who still design and sew costumes from scratch are few. Rosanne DellAversano from Bootless Stageworks is a rare talent who does just that. Rosanne DellAversano—a creative with a talent for sewing and an affinity for costuming—opened Bootless Stageworks in 2009 with her husband and a few friends. Located in the basement of St. Stephen’s Church in Trolley Square, the small professional theater (“Bootless” is a tongue-in-cheek play on being profitless) gives emerging artists a place to hone their craft.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Milford LIVE News

Council receives update on Milford Corporate Center

  At a recent board meeting, Milford City Council heard an update on the Milford Corporate Center which is planned for the Fry Farm property, located at the corner of Milford Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, the city purchased last year. The new center will offer warehouse and office space. The update was after a workshop meeting, open to the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
buffalonynews.net

Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach in Sussex County is a premier beach destination known for its pristine beach and its range of seaside amenities complementing its modern resort-town vibe. Located in the eastern Sussex Country of Delaware, facing the vast Atlantic Ocean, Rehoboth Beach is one of the best beaches in the state, with over 1,327 population as of 2010.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
High School Football PRO

Camden, October 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Camden, October 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Henlopen High School football team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

School board approves name for MHS auditorium

At a recent meeting, Milford School District Board of Education approved a name for the Milford High School Auditorium in honor of Dr. Jerry Thompson who passed away recently. This was in response to requests from former students to name the auditorium in Thompson’s honor. Several names were presented to the board. “I make a motion that we name the ... Read More
