Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 18, 2022

In Delaware’s theater world, those who still design and sew costumes from scratch are few. Rosanne DellAversano from Bootless Stageworks is a rare talent who does just that. Rosanne DellAversano—a creative with a talent for sewing and an affinity for costuming—opened Bootless Stageworks in 2009 with her husband and a few friends. Located in the basement of St. Stephen’s Church in Trolley Square, the small professional theater (“Bootless” is a tongue-in-cheek play on being profitless) gives emerging artists a place to hone their craft.

