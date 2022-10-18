ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo

Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
HOLLAND, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
