Cheers: Grand Rapids Planning To Add Two New Social Districts
There aren't many things we would consider an overall positive when it comes to the pandemic. But when the city of Grand Rapids decided to allow the redistricting of businesses and restaurants downtown to welcome social districts, everyone won. If you haven't visited downtown Grand Rapids in recent years, you...
Have Some Old Tires? Free Tire Recycling is Coming to Kent County
If you have some old tires in your garage, barn, or property and live in Kent County, free tire recycling is coming soon. It can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of old tires. It is pretty easy to build up a small stack if you don't live close to a place that will recycle them.
WNDU
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming in West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snow balls too, but eventually we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and side walks.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
abc57.com
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
New Coffee and Cocktail Lounge Opening In Alger Heights Next Week
Grand Rapids' Alger Heights neighborhood is welcoming a new spot to grab coffee and cocktails!. Earlier this year, we told you that two current Alger Heights business owners planned to open a new beverage lounge - and now they've announced a soft opening. Sip Coffee and Cocktails to Hold Soft...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
WWMTCw
Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo
Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
