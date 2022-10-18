2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup Revealed

Get ready to rock — because the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One is returning to Los Angeles on January 14th, 2023 with an iconic lineup of some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock.

Taking over the stage at the Kia Forum this year are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Red Hot Chili Pepper s, Jack White , Muse , Fall Out Boy , Phoenix , CHVRCHES , Beach Weather and Rosa Linn , and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7 's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

"After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong," explained Woody of his upcoming hosting duties. "With a line-up like this how do you decide who goes on when? I'm glad that's not my job! I'll just be over here hosting."

Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets, and on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 48 hour Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 25th at 10am PT and runs through Thursday, October 27th at 10am PT, or while pre-sale tickets last.

Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to pre-sale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show, including a private soundcheck performance by Phoenix, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Pre-sale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo . Eligible Capital One rewards cardholders also have access to exclusive iHeartRadio ALTer Ego ticket packages and experiences on Capital One Entertainment. Cardholders can redeem their rewards for these packages and more at entertainment.capitalone.com .

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 27th at 10am PT through Friday, October 28th at 10am PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28th at 12pm PT via Ticketmaster.com .

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.