ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Dining specials in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

New $5 specials menu for dine in only everyday. Full menu Thursday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
cosmosphilly.com

Danielle Kousoulis Fundraiser Ends after 20 Years

Williamstown, NJ – The Danielle Kousoulis Memorial Cup Fundraiser hosted its final event this past Monday afternoon. Friends and guests came to Scotland Run Golf one last time to remember Danielle, who was lost at the 9-11 tragedy in New York. When guests spoke, they described Danielle as vibrant...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently

I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
MEDFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
onthewater.com

South Jersey’s Striped Bass Revolution

For big striped bass in Southern New Jersey, the best is definitely saved for last. My fishing log dates back to 1998, and there are definitely noticeable patterns when it comes to the location of large striped bass congregations along the Jersey Coast. During the late 90s and early 2000s, the Delaware Bay and Cape May beaches were the places to find 30-plus-pound fish. Since 2004, the central and northern Jersey coast from Barnegat Inlet to Raritan Bay benefited from legendary bunker runs that attracted unforeseen numbers of 40- to 50-pound cow stripers. But, off the towns of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon and Wildwood, there’s been an apparent lack of large stripers during the fall run—until now.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore haven named one of America’s most beautiful towns

One of the most beautiful small towns in America can be found in New Jersey. All you have to do is take the Garden State Parkway down to Exit 0 to get there. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. Cape May, the town at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore that is routinely lauded as home to one of the best beaches in New Jersey, was among those listed.
CAPE MAY, NJ
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy