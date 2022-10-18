Read full article on original website
The first ‘Made in Jersey Festival’ is this weekend
Given the variety of goods, food, and drink that New Jersey produces, I’m surprised this hasn’t been tried before, but what is being billed as the first Made in Jersey Festival will be held in Camden Sat., Oct. 22 from 11:00 AM to 6 PM at Wiggins Waterfront Park.
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
capemayvibe.com
Dining specials in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
New $5 specials menu for dine in only everyday. Full menu Thursday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
cosmosphilly.com
Danielle Kousoulis Fundraiser Ends after 20 Years
Williamstown, NJ – The Danielle Kousoulis Memorial Cup Fundraiser hosted its final event this past Monday afternoon. Friends and guests came to Scotland Run Golf one last time to remember Danielle, who was lost at the 9-11 tragedy in New York. When guests spoke, they described Danielle as vibrant...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
onthewater.com
South Jersey’s Striped Bass Revolution
For big striped bass in Southern New Jersey, the best is definitely saved for last. My fishing log dates back to 1998, and there are definitely noticeable patterns when it comes to the location of large striped bass congregations along the Jersey Coast. During the late 90s and early 2000s, the Delaware Bay and Cape May beaches were the places to find 30-plus-pound fish. Since 2004, the central and northern Jersey coast from Barnegat Inlet to Raritan Bay benefited from legendary bunker runs that attracted unforeseen numbers of 40- to 50-pound cow stripers. But, off the towns of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon and Wildwood, there’s been an apparent lack of large stripers during the fall run—until now.
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Do You Live In New Jersey’s Most Beautiful County?
We love living in New Jersey for a lot of great reasons, and one is definitely how beautiful the Garden State is. You may even think you live in the most beautiful part of our state. You’re about to find out. One of the country’s premiere travel sights, Love...
Jersey Shore haven named one of America’s most beautiful towns
One of the most beautiful small towns in America can be found in New Jersey. All you have to do is take the Garden State Parkway down to Exit 0 to get there. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. Cape May, the town at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore that is routinely lauded as home to one of the best beaches in New Jersey, was among those listed.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: South Philly Man Who Said He “Pissed” in Pelosi’s Office Convicted
"Time to find some brass and kick some frickin' ass," he declared in a video he took on January 6th. Plus: Larry Krasner! Free avocados! The Phillies!. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
penncapital-star.com
As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense
PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
