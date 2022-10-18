Taco Del Mar Presents Its Take on Totchos for Its Next Limited Time Offer

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style.

Taco Del Mar introduces its take on Totchos

Unique to a fast casual chain like Taco Del Mar, the brand’s take on Totchos is made with crispy, Tajín® Clásico seasoned tater tots stacked with queso, black beans, customer’s choice of protein, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and made-in-house roasted chipotle salsa. Guests can enjoy Taco Del Mar’s signature Totchos build or customize it to their liking.

Tots, seasoned with Tajín®, are also available as a side with the guest’s choice of queso or salsa and can also be added to any entrée such as the Burrito, Burrito Bowl, or Tacos.

“We are always looking for ways our restaurant can keep guests warm in the cooler months and our take on Totchos is the perfect blend of party food and comfort that will add an extra burst of flavor to our menu,” said Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “Pair our Tajín® seasoned tots with a favorite entrée or enjoy our version of the Totchos as a main course this season.”

Taco Del Mar’s Totchos are available October 18 starting around $8.50 at participating U.S. and Canada locations while supplies last. For U.S. guests, Taco Del Mar has established a program with Tajín® to gift a free sample bottle of Tajín® seasoning to those who order the Totchos while supplies last.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006.

