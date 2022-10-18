ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Taco Del Mar Presents Its Take on Totchos for Its Next Limited Time Offer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eht1Q_0idSoOKK00

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005159/en/

Taco Del Mar introduces its take on Totchos

Unique to a fast casual chain like Taco Del Mar, the brand’s take on Totchos is made with crispy, Tajín® Clásico seasoned tater tots stacked with queso, black beans, customer’s choice of protein, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and made-in-house roasted chipotle salsa. Guests can enjoy Taco Del Mar’s signature Totchos build or customize it to their liking.

Tots, seasoned with Tajín®, are also available as a side with the guest’s choice of queso or salsa and can also be added to any entrée such as the Burrito, Burrito Bowl, or Tacos.

“We are always looking for ways our restaurant can keep guests warm in the cooler months and our take on Totchos is the perfect blend of party food and comfort that will add an extra burst of flavor to our menu,” said Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “Pair our Tajín® seasoned tots with a favorite entrée or enjoy our version of the Totchos as a main course this season.”

Taco Del Mar’s Totchos are available October 18 starting around $8.50 at participating U.S. and Canada locations while supplies last. For U.S. guests, Taco Del Mar has established a program with Tajín® to gift a free sample bottle of Tajín® seasoning to those who order the Totchos while supplies last.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005159/en/

CONTACT: Marie Espinel

The LAKPR Group

mespinel@lakpr.com

KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Taco Del Mar

PUB: 10/18/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 09:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'My Sonoran Desert': Linda Ronstadt on how Arizona borderlands culture shaped her new book

Linda Ronstadt's second memoir, "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands," could just as easily have been a cookbook.  Her friend CC Goldwater, whose grandfather was Arizona politician Barry Goldwater, suggested a cookbook by the superstar musician could raise funds for research into Parkinson’s disease, which Ronstadt was diagnosed with in 2012. "I said, 'I don't...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
VERO BEACH, FL
Vice

Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!

Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Guerrilla RF Rounds Out its ¼W Linear PA Family with the New GRF5521

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) introduces the GRF5521, one of ten ¼ W linear power amplifiers (PAs) released as part of the company’s continued expansion into the cellular market. The InGaP HBT amplifiers were designed for 5G/4G wireless infrastructure applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes of -40°C to 85°C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006057/en/ Guerrilla RF rounds out its ¼W linear PA family with the new GRF5521. This latest InGaP HBT Power Amplifier from GRF provides 23.5dBm of output power for cellular applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes.(Photo: Business Wire)
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter

More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint,...
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico’s south Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn formed Thursday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere near the resort of Puerto Vallarta over the weekend or early next week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had...
Pinkbike.com

Must Watch: Dirt Surfing in Peru with Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Peroots - The Peruvian Dream'

It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy