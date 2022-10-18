Read full article on original website
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes
Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
The One Mascara Trick Professional Makeup Artists Swear By For An Instant Eye Lift
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/22/2022 Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-ope...
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
4 Mascara Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Professional MUAs
This post has been updated since its initial 06/14/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A coat of mascara often serves as that finishing, essential touch that accompanies eye-opening eyeliner and/or shaded eyeshadow. While the lifting and ...
The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
