ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine teen accused of attacking another teen with knife

BANGOR (WGME) -- A 14-year-old boy is accused of attacking another teen with a knife in Bangor on Tuesday. Police say they got a report about a person who had been assaulted with a knife around 7:20 p.m. on Langley Street near Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive. When officers arrived,...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial

A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
Z107.3

One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
BRADFORD, ME
WPFO

Maine man dies after vehicle hydroplanes in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly weather-related crash in Skowhegan. The Skowhegan Police chief says the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. It's believed 53-year-old Mario Centofanti of Skowhegan passed through standing water and hydroplaned. The vehicle...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
FAIRFIELD, ME
I-95 FM

Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp

A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges

BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
GLENBURN, ME
The Maine Writer

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy