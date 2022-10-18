National CineMedia and Spotlight Cinema Networks Collaborate to Launch Elevate Cinema Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

National CineMedia (NCM), America’s largest cinema advertising network, and Spotlight Cinema Networks, the leading luxury, dine-in and art house cinema advertising network, today announced a strategic sales relationship, the Elevate Cinema Network (Elevate). This collaboration will combine nearly 1,500 premier NCM® screens with Spotlight’s existing premier network of over 1,200 screens to bring Elevate’s network to 2,700 ‘blue chip’ screens available for cinema advertising through Spotlight. Elevate will provide unprecedented reach and recall to brands targeting the upscale, educated, adult demographic with disposable income.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005198/en/

Elevate more than doubles the reach [and monthly impressions] available to upscale advertising clients. Cinema advertising has the most engaged audience of any medium, with three times better recall and two times more engagement than broadcast. Elevate’s unprecedented reach will attract even more advertisers looking to bring their brand message to this affluent audience. Exhibitors will also benefit from Elevate’s ability to bring incremental revenue opportunities.

Spotlight is dedicated to serving the needs of luxury, dine-in and art house exhibitors including segment leaders Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Silverspot Cinema, Landmark Theatres, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Angelika Film Center, Flix Brewhouse, and Laemmle Theatres. NCM’s cinema advertising network features more than 20,600 screens across the US, with 24 out of the top 25 performing theaters in the country, delivering more than 75% of the weekend box office through their network each weekend.

“Spotlight is excited to join with NCM to establish the Elevate Cinema Network. With our strong position in the luxury space, Spotlight gains critical mass in delivering to the upscale, educated adult demographic,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight. “We are now able to provide unprecedented reach without diluting delivery of the upscale demographic with premium inventory.”

“This Elevate Cinema Network collaboration is a first of its kind cinema advertising arrangement, targeting the affluent moviegoer. We know that cinema advertising is the most engaging and impactful mediums for consumers. Elevate will be extremely appealing to luxury brands seeking to reach their affluent consumers at scale,” said Scott Felenstein, NCM president, sales, marketing & partnerships.

About Spotlight

Spotlight Cinema Networks was founded in 2010 by entertainment and advertising veterans, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Jerry Rakfeldt and Michael Sakin to serve the needs of art house, luxury and dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight’s consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, online and app). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK, Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE), Star Cinema Grill, Movie Tavern theaters and more. NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, consumer and advertiser spending plans, preferences, and behavior, the effectiveness of cinema advertising, and the appeal of the advertising network. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to National CineMedia, Inc.’s (“NCM, Inc.”) Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Risk Factor” section of the NCM Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for further information about risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. NCM undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005198/en/

CONTACT: Pam Workman

pam.workman@ncm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO/VIDEO FILM & MOTION PICTURES DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL

SOURCE: National CineMedia, Inc.

PUB: 10/18/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 09:32 AM