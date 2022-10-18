ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

National CineMedia and Spotlight Cinema Networks Collaborate to Launch Elevate Cinema Network

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

National CineMedia (NCM), America’s largest cinema advertising network, and Spotlight Cinema Networks, the leading luxury, dine-in and art house cinema advertising network, today announced a strategic sales relationship, the Elevate Cinema Network (Elevate). This collaboration will combine nearly 1,500 premier NCM® screens with Spotlight’s existing premier network of over 1,200 screens to bring Elevate’s network to 2,700 ‘blue chip’ screens available for cinema advertising through Spotlight. Elevate will provide unprecedented reach and recall to brands targeting the upscale, educated, adult demographic with disposable income.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005198/en/

Elevate more than doubles the reach [and monthly impressions] available to upscale advertising clients. Cinema advertising has the most engaged audience of any medium, with three times better recall and two times more engagement than broadcast. Elevate’s unprecedented reach will attract even more advertisers looking to bring their brand message to this affluent audience. Exhibitors will also benefit from Elevate’s ability to bring incremental revenue opportunities.

Spotlight is dedicated to serving the needs of luxury, dine-in and art house exhibitors including segment leaders Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Silverspot Cinema, Landmark Theatres, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Angelika Film Center, Flix Brewhouse, and Laemmle Theatres. NCM’s cinema advertising network features more than 20,600 screens across the US, with 24 out of the top 25 performing theaters in the country, delivering more than 75% of the weekend box office through their network each weekend.

“Spotlight is excited to join with NCM to establish the Elevate Cinema Network. With our strong position in the luxury space, Spotlight gains critical mass in delivering to the upscale, educated adult demographic,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight. “We are now able to provide unprecedented reach without diluting delivery of the upscale demographic with premium inventory.”

“This Elevate Cinema Network collaboration is a first of its kind cinema advertising arrangement, targeting the affluent moviegoer. We know that cinema advertising is the most engaging and impactful mediums for consumers. Elevate will be extremely appealing to luxury brands seeking to reach their affluent consumers at scale,” said Scott Felenstein, NCM president, sales, marketing & partnerships.

About Spotlight

Spotlight Cinema Networks was founded in 2010 by entertainment and advertising veterans, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Jerry Rakfeldt and Michael Sakin to serve the needs of art house, luxury and dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight’s consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, online and app). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK, Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE), Star Cinema Grill, Movie Tavern theaters and more. NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, consumer and advertiser spending plans, preferences, and behavior, the effectiveness of cinema advertising, and the appeal of the advertising network. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to National CineMedia, Inc.’s (“NCM, Inc.”) Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Risk Factor” section of the NCM Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for further information about risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. NCM undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005198/en/

CONTACT: Pam Workman

pam.workman@ncm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO/VIDEO FILM & MOTION PICTURES DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL

SOURCE: National CineMedia, Inc.

PUB: 10/18/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 09:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense

Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation

At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
Vox

AI art looks way too European

In late September, OpenAI made its DALL-E 2 AI art generator widely available to the public, allowing anyone with a computer to make one of those striking, slightly bizarre images that seem to be floating around the internet more and more these days. DALL-E 2 is by no means the first AI art generator to open to the public (the competing AI art models Stable Diffusion and Midjourney also launched this year), but it comes with a strong pedigree: Its cousin, the text-generating model known as GPT-3 — itself the subject of much intrigue and multiple gimmicky stories — was also developed by OpenAI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fundselectorasia.com

Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role

Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
salestechstar.com

Peapod Digital Labs to Expand Partnerships and Bring Media Network for Ahold Delhaize USA Brands In-House, Readying for Growth

AD Retail Media will create simplified, measurable way to engage omnichannel customers at largest grocery retail group on East Coast. Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial company of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced plans to grow its media network – AD Retail Media – by building an end-to-end, in-house retail media business. AD Retail Media will harness Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ market presence and close customer connections to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners meaningfully engage a significant East Coast omnichannel customer base. Together, the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA operate more than 2,000 stores, process more than 23 million transactions per week, have nearly 24 million active loyalty card users and total more than $51 billion in annual sales.
The Associated Press

Global Tech Leaders Form ISACA’s First Digital Trust Advisory Council

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- As part of its mission to equip digital trust professionals and advance digital trust in organizations worldwide, global professional association ISACA has established an advisory council of top industry leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005349/en/ Global tech leaders form ISACA’s first Digital Trust Advisory Council at an inaugural meeting held during ISACA Conference Europe in Rome this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com

New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience

Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions. Avetta, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.
US News and World Report

Televisa's Sky Unit Launches Mobile Services With AT&T Network

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa's satellite television unit SKY has launched new mobile phone services using AT&T's network, the company said Tuesday, in a bid to expand product offerings to its clients. Customers who sign up for the mobile services, rolled out Monday and only available to...
segd.org

Mad Systems Welcomes Paul Kent as Vice President of Global Business Development!

We are excited to welcome Paul Kent to our growing Mad Systems team as the Vice President of Global Business Development!. Paul brings 30 years of experience to the award-winning Audio-Visual system design & integration company, with an extensive background in the themed entertainment industry serving on boards for the TEA and IAAPA associations as well as being a 2021 inductee for the Blooloop Top 50 Influencers.
crowdfundinsider.com

BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation

BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
constructiontechnology.media

Allplan to present BIM solutions at Bauma

Allplan, a global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio at bauma 2022 in Munich. The company says that visitors can find out how engineering offices can now model precast concrete elements of any complexity directly in Allplan. The Allplan 2023 version is said...
salestechstar.com

Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams

Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
The Associated Press

Guerrilla RF Rounds Out its ¼W Linear PA Family with the New GRF5521

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) introduces the GRF5521, one of ten ¼ W linear power amplifiers (PAs) released as part of the company’s continued expansion into the cellular market. The InGaP HBT amplifiers were designed for 5G/4G wireless infrastructure applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes of -40°C to 85°C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006057/en/ Guerrilla RF rounds out its ¼W linear PA family with the new GRF5521. This latest InGaP HBT Power Amplifier from GRF provides 23.5dBm of output power for cellular applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes.(Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com

Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC

Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
The Associated Press

Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Wells Fargo announced its participation today at the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) Conference in Philadelphia from October 23-26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005995/en/ Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable (Photo: Wells Fargo)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy