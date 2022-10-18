ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Daily News

Mortally wounded gunshot victim dumped at Staten Island hospital, cops trying to determine where slaying took place

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and cops are trying to determine where his slaying took place, police said Thursday. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital North about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to his upper right shoulder. ...
NY1

Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD

A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
The Staten Island Advance

Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

