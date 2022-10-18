Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 18, accused of stabbing in vicinity of Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man stands accused in a stabbing where a 19-year-old victim sought help for his injuries inside the St. George Ferry Terminal earlier this week. Prince Khamani of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace was arrested about a half hour after the violent assault...
Cops: Man, 36, dies in hospital on Staten Island after suffering gunshot wound; brought to facility by 2 individuals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man died after he was brought by private means to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to police. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy...
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Mortally wounded gunshot victim dumped at Staten Island hospital, cops trying to determine where slaying took place
A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and cops are trying to determine where his slaying took place, police said Thursday. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital North about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to his upper right shoulder. ...
Man wanted for breaking into Staten Island Family Dollar, stealing $32K from safe
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Staten Island Family Dollar store and stole more than $30,000 from a safe last month.
NYPD: Man, woman charged after dogs escape Staten Island home, bite 3 people
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man and woman stand accused of cruelty to animals after multiple dogs escaped from a house and bit at least three people in a frightening episode on Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton. The dog were left unattended in the house prior to their escape,...
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
4 puppies, 6 dogs recovered from Staten Island home after multiple people injured in dog attack
The puppies were newly named Snickerdoodle, S'More, Confetti, and Hot Fudge Sundae and are being cared for ath the Animal Care Centers of NYC.
NY1
Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD
A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Man dies at SI hospital after mystery couple drops him off with gunshot wound
The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a Staten Island hospital after having been shot in the chest on Wednesday night, authorities said.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Man, 36, arrested in bizarre Staten Island burglary had clean record, lawyer says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A homeless man charged in a random, Tottenville break-in has one month to undergo a mental exam before the bizarre case presses forward in Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Campbell, 36, faces charges that include burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief in...
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 52,550 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 39,985 violations.
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway and the Verrazzano-Narrows during the Thursday morning rush hour. A collision was reported around 9 a.m. on the Staten Island-bound upper level, with two right lanes blocked during the emergency response, according to the MTA and 511 New York.
Man, 19, stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during morning rush; 4 in custody
19-year-old man was stabbed inside the St. George Ferry Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush hour, police said. Four men are in custody.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2