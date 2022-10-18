Read full article on original website
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Body camera video shows the wild scene during arrest of two suspects in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies looking for one suspect, end up arresting two people. The video above shows the wild scene when deputies serving a warrant, saw someone try to run. The man who ran from deputies barricaded himself in someone else's home. That's when deputies noticed something else...
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
Yukon Officer Saving Choking Baby Caught On Camera
A frantic family, a choking baby, and an officer who arrives just in time: body cam video captured how a police sergeant saved an infant struggling to breathe. On Oct. 3, a distraught woman called 911, saying her 7-week-old grandson was choking. Several police officers responded, including Sgt. Clay Rush,...
OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody
UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
Two arrested in NE OKC after traffic stop turned drug bust
Another traffic stop turned into a drug bust for authorities Monday in northeast Oklahoma City where police found multiple pounds of marijuana, a gun and thousands of dollars.
Mustang Police Ends Pursuit After Making Arrest
Law enforcement Have arrested a suspect Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Authorities said initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street. Police said the suspect later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, but Mustang Police were able...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
Police shoot, kill stabbing suspect in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed an armed stabbing suspect Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:25 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found a man with a knife outside a home, and police said they gave him commands to drop the weapon.
Oklahoma County deputy speaks about recovery after shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy spoke publicly about his recovery after being shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns and his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers when the suspect Benjamin Plank opened fire on them. Swartz was shot and killed. Johns...
Brides’ warning after last-minute makeup cancelations
After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist.
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
