Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Yukon Officer Saving Choking Baby Caught On Camera

A frantic family, a choking baby, and an officer who arrives just in time: body cam video captured how a police sergeant saved an infant struggling to breathe. On Oct. 3, a distraught woman called 911, saying her 7-week-old grandson was choking. Several police officers responded, including Sgt. Clay Rush,...
YUKON, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mustang Police Ends Pursuit After Making Arrest

Law enforcement Have arrested a suspect Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Authorities said initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street. Police said the suspect later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, but Mustang Police were able...
MUSTANG, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK

