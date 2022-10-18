Read full article on original website
WCJB
Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributes items to local charities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributing items to local charities. The event will begin at 9 am at the Senior Recreation Center, 5701 NW 34th Blvd. Over 200 quilts, tote bags, and more will be showcased.
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
WCJB
Krishna Lunch launches GoFundMe to raise money for kitchen expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Krishna Lunch is asking for donations to help expand their current kitchen. The nonprofit has served University of Florida students for 51 years. Around 1100 students eat Krishna Lunch a day between being served on campus or at Krishna House, where their kitchen is located. Since...
WCJB
Alachua County Emergency Management will host the Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event will take place at Alachua County Emergency Management on Thursday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be church leaders and staff as well as other leaders of faith-based organizations. It will include free...
WCJB
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Wednesday. There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe. The ribbon cutting event will be at 10 a.m. and will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the Build my Future expo
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build my Future expo is in Columbia County on Wednesday. The goal of this event is to educate high school students on the benefits and requirements to enter a trade career. The expo will begin at 8 a.m. and there will be a Q&A...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
WCJB
18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm. Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people. There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn. The main bat building has 12 species. They recently just...
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion...
WCJB
Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Columbia County got a taste of the trade industry. The ‘Build My Future’ event was held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds for high school seniors in Columbia County. The event is meant to show students opportunities in the trade industry. Students...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
WCJB
No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have spoken against the proposed plan to build a Dollar General off of Highway 441 and SE Tuscawilla Road for more than two years. But finally, Alachua County bought the land stopping the project. The town of Micanopy and the county held a joint meeting to discuss what to do with the property.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years
The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
WCJB
Willits and Cain compete for Gainesville District 3 seat amid zoning uproar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates DeJeon Cain and Casey Willits are headed into round two as they compete in a runoff election, for the Gainesville District 3 commission seat. Willits said while campaigning, residents have expressed an overwhelming frustration with rising GRU bills. “We should bill people for 30 or...
WCJB
‘School is supposed to be safe’: An arrest leads to a lockdown in Eastside Elementary school
LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A fight just outside of Eastside Elementary school in Columbia County led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tyrese Bradley and 19-year-old Ja Marion Terry, who were armed. “Of course, you hear somebody has a gun around the school and you have children at the school...
