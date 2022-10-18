ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Krishna Lunch launches GoFundMe to raise money for kitchen expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Krishna Lunch is asking for donations to help expand their current kitchen. The nonprofit has served University of Florida students for 51 years. Around 1100 students eat Krishna Lunch a day between being served on campus or at Krishna House, where their kitchen is located. Since...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm. Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people. There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn. The main bat building has 12 species. They recently just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years

The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.

