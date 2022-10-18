Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge bash Yankees to beat the Guardians in ALDS
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Scenes from a somewhat subdued Yankees celebration: 'We've got plans'
The Yankees had a somewhat subdued celebration in the clubhouse after clinching an ALDS victory, because the Astros await in Houstin in 24 hours.
Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight
Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
Yardbarker
Yankees' Luis Severino takes brutal shot at Rays before ALCS
The New York Yankees are one of the last two American League teams standing in the MLB playoffs, but that is not stopping one player from taking a pretty hilarious shot at a division rival. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was asked about the hostile reception the team is likely to...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the New York Yankees at Houston Astros Thursday (10-20-22) in the ALCS
The New York Yankees need a win bad. That after the Bronx Bombers suffered a 4-2 defeat in the opening game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) vs. the host Houston Astros Wednesday night. Game 2 will be played Thursday night (Oct. 20, 2022) at 7:37 p.m. ET. The...
Bob Costas claps back at Mike Francesa for criticizing Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Yankees need these three fixes or else it’s goodbye ALCS | Klapisch
HOUSTON – The Yankees better hope their Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS was a one-night, Murphy’s Law outlier. Everything that could go wrong did. And every one of manager Aaron Boone’s decisions that could backfire went south, as well. The Yankees have...
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: ALCS Preview
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
