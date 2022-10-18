Read full article on original website
Fortnite Reality Tree and Heralds Sanctum locations
How to eliminate opponents at either the Reality Tree or Herald's Sanctum for the Fortnite Quest
The Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event explained
Quests, rewards and details on the new Fortnitemares Halloween event
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Giratina Altered Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Giratina is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you in its Altered Forme for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This legendary Pokemon is bringing along the start of Part 1 of Pokemon Go’s annual Halloween event. Giratina Altered Raid Schedule. Altered Forme Giratina is appearing as...
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Is Getting A Series Of Animated Shorts To Help You Brush Up On Your Dragon Lore
World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion goes heavy on the dragons, and a new series of animated shorts will help players brush up on all the critical moments of dragon history from the game's lore ahead of the new expansion's arrival. Called Dragonflight: Legacies, the animated shorts will feature the...
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game
The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
dexerto.com
Inescapable Overwatch 2 bug traps players in spawn for over an hour
One of the newest bugs in Overwatch 2 is blocking players in the spawn point and as a result, creating game’s of Overwatch that are unable to be completed. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been full of bugs, glitches and server issues. And while developer Blizzard have released multiple patches and updates since launch to help combat these issues, players are still reporting new issues with the game.
FFXIV Endwalker Relic weapon series guide and how to get Manderville Weapons
Every quest and prerequisite you need to start making the best weapon in Final Fantasy XIV
How to help defeat Fortnite Inkquisitor at Grim Gables
The Fortnite Inquisitor is a tough NPC, so be prepared for the fight
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 New Skins, Challenges, And More
Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is back in Fortnite, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there are plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. This year's event sees the return of the Cube Monsters first seen last fall, though now with a no-build twist. Read on for everything you should know about Fortnitemares 2022.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Reaper Hero Guide
Reaper is one of the many damage heroes returning in Overwatch 2. The sequel has taken over the place of the original Overwatch, bringing old and new players to the hero shooter. Overwatch brings new modes, new heroes, and new maps, but it also means new balance updates for the returning roster. Here's how to best utilize Reaper in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Gamespot
Studios Asking Xbox To Drop Xbox Series S Requirement, Dev Says; System Has Become "Albatross"
A game developer has claimed that "many" studios are trying to drop a requirement that their games have to launch on the Xbox Series S. As reported by VGC, VFX artist Ian Maclure responded to a post from Jeff Gerstmann, formerly of Giant Bomb, who said he believes the "'Series S is holding back next-gen games' argument seems really broken to me." Maclure, who worked on Xbox Series X|S title I Am Fish, responded to this to explain that a number of developers actually do want the Series S requirement dropped.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch
Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20. It'll feature information on some of the biggest upcoming horror games, including a remake of the classic Resident Evil 4. Here's how to watch and what to expect. How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost 2022: Dates, Rewards, And What's New This Year
It's the season for chills, scares, and some epic loot, as Destiny 2's annual Festival of the Lost event begins today. Like previous years, the Halloween-themed celebration will be available for free to all Destiny 2 players and will run from October 18 after the weekly reset and will be active until November 8.
Gamespot
Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022
We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon. The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012...
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Gamespot
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
NME
‘Street Fighter 6′ pulled from players’ PCs after modders unlocked beta
Capcom has issued a patch for Street Fighter 6 that deletes the fighting game from players’ consoles, after modders found a way to continue playing this month’s beta. Earlier in the month, Capcom held a closed beta for Street Fighter 6, which gave a select amount of players a chance to jump into the game before it launches next year.
