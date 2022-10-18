Read full article on original website
Micron update: Onondaga County is still shopping for land near Clay fab site
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County is negotiating to buy at least 25 acres near the site in Clay where Micron Technology plans to build a chip fab. On top of that, the county already has an option to acquire 125 acres across Route 31 from the Micron site, County Executive Ryan McMahon said.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
More views on Micron in CNY: cooperation, celebration, trepidation (Your Letters)
Like everyone who cares about the future of this community, I was extremely pleased with the announcement that Micron chose Central New York as the location for their new semiconductor plant. No one can yet be certain of the extent of the benefits this type of investment will cultivate here, we can only be sure they will be far-reaching and significant.
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists discussing the downside of rescheduling for NYS
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by Cannaspire, is Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. The full-day, in-person conference will be half at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing their knowledge and expertise...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
This Weekend Could Be Recording Breaking For New York Hunters
There is one reason that this weekend could be a big weekend for Hunters across New York. It is simple....it is the weather. We are expecting a huge warmup this weekend with the temperatures getting into the 60s and 70s and that makes for good hunting weather. Good weather means...
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways hosting high dollar modified specials this weekend
With temperatures dropping and autumn leaves covering most lawns, several local speedways are hoping the milder weekend forecast will provide the perfect weather for a pair of high-dollar, year-ending modified specials at the Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways. EASTERN STATES 200. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown has...
