Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Dr. James Buhr Recognized For His Philanthropic Efforts
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. James Buhr, a retired physician from Valley City, was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the COPIC Humanitarian Award. This prestigious award honors a North Dakota Medical Association (NDMA) member physician for volunteer...
newsdakota.com
Donations Needed at Jamestown Salvation Army Pantry
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Major Judy Lowder reports the Jamestown Salvation Army food pantry has been temporarily closed as they deal with a shortage of food donations. “We currently don’t have any food available,” she stated in a post. “Please consider a donation of non-expired cereal, pasta, canned fruits...
newsdakota.com
Gloria E. Becker
The funeral service for Gloria E. Becker, 95, Valley City, North Dakota will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, rural Valley City. She passed away Saturday, October 15, at SMP Health-St. Raphael.
newsdakota.com
Emergency Utility Repairs Today in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced emergency utility repairs in the NE today, Oct. 20. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th Ave NE, between 2nd PL NE through 4th ST NE. This closure and outage will begin at 9:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished.
newsdakota.com
Big Dog Country “Bid For Bison” Ticket Giveaway
Celebrate National Bison Day in style with two free tickets for the Bid For Bison VIP reception Friday, November 4th, at the Jamestown Arts Center. Only 100 tickets for this exclusive event will be sold, and the event will feature a catered meal with Chef Anthony Bauer and the unveiling of a newly purchased exhibit by Canadian artist Wes Olson that will eventually be on display at the National Buffalo Museum.
newsdakota.com
North Country Scenic Trail Boardwalk Installed
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country National Scenic Trail had a workday on the Karnak to Sibley segment to install a boardwalk over a rather large drainage into Lake Ashtabula on Saturday, September 17th. Sheyenne River Valley Chapter President Becky Heise...
newsdakota.com
St. John’s Academy HOPE Dinner Sets Record
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On October 15th, St. John’s Academy hosted their 32nd annual HOPE Dinner, an annual benefit event to support the students and staff of the school. This year’s dinner raised a record amount as over $266,000 was received in donations, sponsorships, and in ticket sales....
newsdakota.com
Central Valley Health Phasing Out Community COVID Test
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For more than two years, Central Valley Health District (CVHD) has been administering COVID-19 testing publicly. Unit Administrator Robin Iszler says they began providing the tests in June 2020 with a drive-thru event at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. She says they administered nearly 500 tests in 4 hours.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Testing Vote Machines, Open to Public
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County will be holding another open-to-the-public test of their voting machines before the Nov. 8 General election. Pursuant to NDCC 16.1-06-15, public testing of the electronic voting system will take place on. Thursday, Oct. 27. The test will be held at 9 AM in...
newsdakota.com
St. Catherine School Fall Auction Nov. 4th; How Sweet It Is
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 50th annual St. Catherine School Fall Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club Friday, November 4th. The silent auction and bake sale start the evening off. Proceeds raised from the auction will be use for various improvements and enhancements at St. Catherine School.
newsdakota.com
JPS Using Recent “Swatting” Case As Learning Opportunity
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District is debriefing and analyzing all levels to learn from the recent “swatting” incident that occurred Oct. 13. “Swatting” is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the...
newsdakota.com
Commission Approves ARPA Funds for Shop, Overtime Request
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved a request by the Road Department for ARPA fund usage at the county shop. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland requested American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, for their main shop flooring and main shop doors project. The commission unanimously approved.
newsdakota.com
Gilbert Benson
Gilbert Benson, 85, Jamestown, ND went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday October 14,. 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gilbert was born February 20, 1937 at Buchanan, ND, the son of Gilbert and Clara (Skare) Benson. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary...
newsdakota.com
No. 3 Blue Jays Fall in Straight Sets to No. 1 Century
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The new top-ranked team in Class A volleyball kept Jamestown out of rhythm from the start of the match on Wednesday night as #1 Century swept #3 Jamestown. Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, and 25-19. Jamestown and Century each had longer runs to begin the first set before the Patriots leaned on Logan Nissley to power its way through set one. In the second set, Jamestown couldn’t capitalize on four service errors by Century as the Patriots turned to Claire Baumann and Eden Fridley to carry them to a 2-0 lead in the match.
newsdakota.com
Valley City School Board Approves Two-Phased Plan
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPS) – Valley City Public Schools (VCPS) is continuing to move forward with a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using our COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said following our capital maintenance plan (October 2021), the school district is prioritizing...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Vote Machines Tested Ahead of Election
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge and several other staff held an open-to-the-public demonstration of their voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 general election Monday. The public testing takes place before each election as part of North Dakota Century Code. Alonge says the public testing...
newsdakota.com
Kalli Hegerle Named GPAC Setter of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) of the University of Jamestown volleyball team is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Setter of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Hegerle averaged 5.45 assists per set, dishing out 60 total over three contests. She also...
newsdakota.com
Education Days For Tomorrow’s Teachers Oct. 26 & Nov. 9
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) is excited to announce the fall Education Days for Tomorrow’s Teachers. These campus visit days are for students and their families interested in pursuing teacher education. The events will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
newsdakota.com
Ina A. Sabby
The memorial service for Ina M. Sabby, 96, Valley City, ND will be 1 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Valley City. She died Wednesday, October 19, as SMP Health-St. Raphael under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Stay Top of the Table With Defeat of Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team kept their lead in the GPAC conference standings with a 2-0 win over Dordt University Wednesday evening. Jamestown (10-4-1 overall, 9-0 GPAC) maintained their lead over Briar Cliff (Iowa) University (11-1-2 overall, 9-0-1 GPAC). Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima,...
Comments / 0