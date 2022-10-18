Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
N.O. Healthcare Startup Merges with National Firm
NEW ORLEANS — The Focus Group, a New Orleans healthcare startup, has announced that it is merging with the independent national research and consulting firm Health Management Associates, based in Lansing, Mich. “Our merger with HMA proves that New Orleans is a great place in which to start and...
JEDCO Awarded $1.5 Million for JEDGROW Program
AVONDALE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) received a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to provide critical gap financing that will help small Jefferson Parish businesses grow, thrive, and create new employment opportunities. The funds are available for small business loans through the JEDCO Growth (JEDgrow) Fund.
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market
Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
Uptown Commercial Historic Development Now Complete
NEW ORLEANS – The mixed-use redevelopment of the former theater at 1733 Constantinople Street has reached completion along the Baronne Street corridor in Uptown New Orleans. The 11,600-square-foot, two-story building is across the street from Martin Wine Cellar and features four commercial tenants: Deveney, a marketing agency, Zee’s Pizzeria, Lucy Boone Ice Cream (opening soon) and Sol Cura (coming soon), a hair and skincare shop. The building is near Beth Biundo Sweets and walking distance from two nearby and noteworthy hotel renovations: the Chloe and Columns.
Lindy Boggs Medical Center redevelopment delayed as new owner tries to lock down financing
It's been 16 months since a new developer took over the shuttered Lindy Boggs Medical Center with plans to renovate the blighted former hospital into an elder-care facility. But after spending more than $600,000 on pumps, fencing and other equipment to keep the site that's sat idle since Hurricane Katrina from deteriorating further, Paul Flower, CEO of architecture and construction firm Woodward Design+Build, said this week that the project has stalled.
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
Episode 123: Fitts and Feirn Discuss LCMC’s Plan to Buy 3 Tulane-Affiliated Hospitals
This week’s episode features Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, and Michael Fitts, president of Tulane University. Last week, the two leaders announced that LCMC intends to acquire three Tulane-affiliated hospitals from HCA Healthcare in a $150 million deal. If approved by regulators, the move will expand the partnership between Tulane and LCMC and change the New Orleans healthcare landscape.
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
Immersive Arts takes on former New Orleans park redevelopment
Immersive Arts, a design firm specialising in realistic, multi-sensory attractions and visitor experiences, has announced a new development set to take place at Jazzland, a former theme park chain property. On the site of the former Six Flags New Orleans theme park, a new mixed-use destination property called Bayou Phoenix...
Ticketsmarter And R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Announce Partnership
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – TicketSmarter and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner of the bowl game. “We are proud to support the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its student-athlete participants as we expand our...
The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NEW Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Debuts “Experience More” Offer
This fall, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to rediscover the rich culture and cuisine of one of the South’s most charming destinations with a new Experience More offer. Guests can celebrate special occasions with their loved ones whether it’s an anniversary, milestone birthday or friend getaway in...
Metro Service Group accuses city of New Orleans of not paying for 5,000 hours of work
Metro Services Group, a garbage company plagued by problems in New Orleans, has accused the city of holding the company to unfair standards compared to other contracts the city uses. The group also alleges that the city has not paid for work that the company has done. Metro Service Group...
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates the Crescent City with Special Culinary Offer
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This fall, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to rediscover the rich culture and cuisine of one of the South’s most charming destinations with a new Experience More offer. Guests can celebrate special occasions with their loved ones whether it’s an anniversary,...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – Sloane Signal-Debose, 51, of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty to misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Signal was charged with...
LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit plans to shut down; judge upholds firing of former leader
Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit founded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell that's become mired in an inspector general investigation and a controversy over its former executive director, plans to return city funding and shut itself down, lawyers for the organization said during a Civil District Court hearing on Thursday. The...
Mayor Cantrell to 'virtually participate' in Buenos Aries conference
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will virtually participate in the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina this week.
Trash contractor Metro claims city taking 'vindictive' actions
Metro Services Group, one of the city of New Orleans’ contracted garbage haulers, claims the city is taking out retribution on the company since it filed for bankruptcy protection.
SUNO Partners with Ochsner Health to Open Health Center
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Southern University at New Orleans family now has a place to service its healthcare needs without leaving campus. Ochsner Health Center – SUNO opened officially on Monday, Oct. 17 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on campus. Created in partnership with Ochsner Health,...
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank
NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
