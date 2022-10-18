Doug Buettner, Janet Brown and Molly Fuentes will be honored in programs fifth yearMadras High School is celebrating the fifth year of honoring Distinguished Alumni with three honorees. Doug Buettner (Class of 1984), Janet Brown ('75) and Molly Fuentes ('99) will be honored at the school Friday during Homecoming events, including being introduced and celebrated at the football game Friday night. Doug Buettner Doug Buettner, class of 1984, has had a long career working on groundbreaking projects in the field of astronautical engineering. He says the project he's the proudest of was his work on NASA's STARDUST mission,...

