Read full article on original website
Related
NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend resident encountered a stranger in his backyard early Monday morning who refused to leave and instead went inside, police said. The resident said the man threatened him, prompting him to fire a warning shot and officers to arrest the homeless intruder on a burglary charge. Officers responded shortly The post NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Weapons, drugs seized in Deschutes County bust; Bend man, woman arrested
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man and woman from Bend on drug charges as it was following up on an overdose death. The man is also facing weapons charges. Austin Hadachek, 31, of Bend was arrested on possession of heroin, methamphetamine, large amounts of...
Contractors arrive to find garage fire in nearly complete SW Bend home; latest blaze sparked by oily rags
Contractors arriving to a nearly completed southwest Bend home Wednesday morning found a fire in the garage, called 911 and put out the remaining flames with a garden hose, officials said. The cause was found to be improper disposal of oily rags left by painters the prior night, the latest of several such blazes in the area. The post Contractors arrive to find garage fire in nearly complete SW Bend home; latest blaze sparked by oily rags appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
KATU.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
Felon substitute at school causes uproar from victim's family
Classified sub is sent to grade school where her estranged daughter attends The Jefferson County School District hired a felon, fresh out of jail, as a substitute certified employee at her daughter's elementary school. Her presence in the school would violate the mother's restraining order protecting the daughter. The county's Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brentley Foster, was livid. "What else are they missing?" she said of the school district. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Jefferson County 509-J School District hired convicted felon Alexandria Bowden, 30, as a classified substitute. Bowden, also known as Ali Alvarez, pleaded guilty...
Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road
A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed. The post Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
opb.org
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair
If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices plummeting, but still well over $5
Remember when gas prices in Oregon were skyrocketing a few weeks ago? They’re coming back down quickly — but are still well above $5 per gallon. The average price for regular unleaded in Oregon went down five cents Wednesday and is down 25 cents from a week ago to $5.25 per gallon.
mycentraloregon.com
Improvements Coming To Bend’s Central District
Bend City Councilors approved buying the 1.2-acre site at 705 NE 1st Street and 755 NE 1st Street Avenue for $3 million, subject to an appraisal and an 80-day due diligence period. The property is leased by the current owner to MCP Petroleum. MCP Petroleum will continue to lease the property from the City when the purchase closes.
Madras High honors three distinguished alumni
Doug Buettner, Janet Brown and Molly Fuentes will be honored in programs fifth yearMadras High School is celebrating the fifth year of honoring Distinguished Alumni with three honorees. Doug Buettner (Class of 1984), Janet Brown ('75) and Molly Fuentes ('99) will be honored at the school Friday during Homecoming events, including being introduced and celebrated at the football game Friday night. Doug Buettner Doug Buettner, class of 1984, has had a long career working on groundbreaking projects in the field of astronautical engineering. He says the project he's the proudest of was his work on NASA's STARDUST mission,...
mycentraloregon.com
‘Discover Your Forest’ Volunteer Info Night
The Deschutes National Forest in partnership with the non-profit stewardship organization, Discover Your Forest, is hosting a Volunteer Information Night in early November for volunteers who are interested in supporting natural resources, conservation education, and interpretive programs on the national forest. The Volunteer Information Night will be held on Tuesday,...
cascadebusnews.com
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces First Show for 2023
(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater) The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album Asphalt Meadows which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda Saturday, June 17!. Online...
mycentraloregon.com
RPA Joins College Application Week
Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) will join more than 100 high schools and community-based organizations around the state in hosting Oregon College Application Week from Oct. 24-28. College Application Week (CAW) is part of Oregon Goes To College and is an affiliate program with the national American College Application Campaign. The...
mycentraloregon.com
OSU-Cascades Plans Innovation District
The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Oct. 28 to consider approving OSU President Jayathi Murthy’s goals for the 2023 fiscal year and advancing building projects involving Withycombe Hall on the Corvallis campus and the OSU-Cascades Innovation District in Bend. The Innovation District is the next step...
Comments / 0