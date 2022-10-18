Read full article on original website
Improvements Coming To Bend’s Central District
Bend City Councilors approved buying the 1.2-acre site at 705 NE 1st Street and 755 NE 1st Street Avenue for $3 million, subject to an appraisal and an 80-day due diligence period. The property is leased by the current owner to MCP Petroleum. MCP Petroleum will continue to lease the property from the City when the purchase closes.
‘Discover Your Forest’ Volunteer Info Night
The Deschutes National Forest in partnership with the non-profit stewardship organization, Discover Your Forest, is hosting a Volunteer Information Night in early November for volunteers who are interested in supporting natural resources, conservation education, and interpretive programs on the national forest. The Volunteer Information Night will be held on Tuesday,...
Resident Fires Warning Shot At Intruder
A Bend homeless man was arrested after unlawfully entering a residence early Monday, but not before a resident fired a warning shot. Bend Police were called to the 700 block of NE 4th Street Monday at 4:53 a.m. and detained the suspect who was still inside the residence. According to...
