Bend City Councilors approved buying the 1.2-acre site at 705 NE 1st Street and 755 NE 1st Street Avenue for $3 million, subject to an appraisal and an 80-day due diligence period. The property is leased by the current owner to MCP Petroleum. MCP Petroleum will continue to lease the property from the City when the purchase closes.

BEND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO