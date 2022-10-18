ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

woay.com

Discounted Mammograms at ARH still encouraged during the month of October

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Preventing Breast Cancer has become a lot easier at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital during the month of October. For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ARH has been encouraging preventative breast cancer screenings and providing affordable 3D mammograms. They are now offering a $50 special,...
BECKLEY, WV
Next City

An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline

On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
woay.com

Annual Scarecrow decorating contest returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest has returned. Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to decorate their very own unique scarecrow to display throughout the town between October 20 through October 31, 2022. They will be displayed on the light poles along...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
nypressnews.com

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three local counties bring water system to area in need

Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District.  Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

