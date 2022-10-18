Read full article on original website
woay.com
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition launches Spread the Warmth blanket drive
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) is holding an ongoing. blanket drive called the Spread the Warmth Project throughout the winter to provide warmth to those who need it most. The coalition is collecting new and gently used blankets for those who have unstable or no...
woay.com
Discounted Mammograms at ARH still encouraged during the month of October
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Preventing Breast Cancer has become a lot easier at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital during the month of October. For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ARH has been encouraging preventative breast cancer screenings and providing affordable 3D mammograms. They are now offering a $50 special,...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
woay.com
Annual Scarecrow decorating contest returns to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest has returned. Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to decorate their very own unique scarecrow to display throughout the town between October 20 through October 31, 2022. They will be displayed on the light poles along...
woay.com
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
californiaexaminer.net
Biden Promotes New Los Angeles Train Station, Angering Homeless Veteran Advocate
Homeless An advocate for Los Angeles’s veterans says the community is outraged that President Joe Biden used his visit to VA property to tout a parking lot for a future subway extension rather than address the plight of the veterans themselves. The decision stoked tensions between the federal government...
Supervisors consider turning old L.A. courthouse into affordable housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed today to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council.
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
nypressnews.com
Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse
Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
Three local counties bring water system to area in need
Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District. Raleigh […]
power106.com
D Smoke Shares Reaction To LA City Council Racism Controversy & Talks Importance Of “El Rey” Single
Inglewood’s own D Smoke gained popularity a few years back with the release of the Netflix show “Rhythm + Flow,” and while he’s built a name for himself in his hometown, the rapper continues to lead and inspire his community. Stopping by the Power 106 studios...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
