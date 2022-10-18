ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts, 54, Is Gorgeous In Plunging Pink Gown For ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere With George Clooney

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwrbI_0idSlgz500
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts brought the color to the pink carpet at the Ticket To Paradise premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. The 54-year-old wore a hot pink dress with a plunging V-neckline while posing alongside George Clooney, 61, who looked dapper in a silver suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjljp_0idSlgz500
Julia Roberts looked stunning in this hot pink plunging dress at the ‘Ticket To Paradise’ premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Julia’s hot pink, three-quarter sleeve dress featured exaggerated shoulders and a super low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at the waist and flowed into a ruffled skirt and she accessorized with a pair of dazzling pink diamond teardrop earrings. As for her glam, she had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Julia’s BFF and co-star, George, looked as handsome as ever when he wore a fitted silver suit with a white button-down shirt underneath and a pair of black leather dress shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1mEB_0idSlgz500
Julia Roberts & George Clooney at the premiere. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Julia and George have been doing a ton of press for the film, which will be released on Oct. 21, and Julia’s outfits on the press tour have been nothing short of perfect. Aside from this premiere, Julia attended the premiere in London when she wore a stunning, fitted black and white custom Alexander McQueen gown. The low-cut gown was covered in personal dates and initials written in hearts and she topped her look off with a cropped black wool silk tuxedo jacket.

At the same premiere, George opted for a navy blue three-piece suit as he posed with his wife, Amal Clooney, who wore a stunning, skintight light blue gown. Amal’s spaghetti strap gown hugged her frame perfectly and was covered in sequins. She accessorized with pointed-toe ivory pumps and dangling diamond earrings.

