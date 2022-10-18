Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Carowinds amusement park to be open year-round starting in 2023
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is expanding to year-round operations beginning in 2023, the park announced Tuesday. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March. Officials said the “winter operating days” will allow visitors to experience even more season events throughout the year. Park […]
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
wfmynews2.com
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
WCNC
Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – State Fair, Scarecrow Crawl, Sober Oktober Fest & Pets of the Week
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday, October 19th edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil is on Fort Mill’s Main Street learning about its Scarecrow Crawl and upcoming Fall Festival!. And the South Carolina State Fair is underway! Renee speaks to Nancy Smith with...
cn2.com
FALL FUN! Scarecrows & Festivals in Fort Mill
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Fort Mill’s Main Street and beyond, covered in Scarecrows – so many it’s hard to pick a favorite. Plus, click to learn about its upcoming Fall Festival!
cn2.com
Freeze Warning Pushes Local Farmers to Harvest Some Crops
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Parts of the Tri-County are under a freeze warning as our area is expected to receive the coldest weather in nearly 6 months. Farmers at Black’s Peaches in York say they started harvesting their tomatoes on Monday into today to get ready for customers.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
WCNC
Chester Co. group awarded funding to improve food access
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
qcnews.com
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
mynews13.com
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
Comporium Promotes Brian Hovis to Vice President of Business Sales
ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Comporium is pleased to announce that Brian Hovis has been promoted to Vice President of Business Sales. Hovis now will be responsible for executing the company’s business sales strategy and supplying oversight of daily business sales operations for all of Comporium’s service areas. Brian also will be taking on the new responsibility of managing the Media Sales teams to further develop and grow their media offerings to business customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005635/en/ Brian Hovis (Photo: Business Wire)
WBTV
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving construction equipment has blocked a portion of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle collided with road construction equipment that was bound together by metal cables. Old Statesville Road is closed between Sunset Road and...
qcnews.com
Freeze Warnings in effect for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties overnight
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The cold weather that we have been talking about for the past week has finally arrived across the region with morning temps down around freezing and highs that will struggle to make it out of the 50s until Thursday. The coldest temperatures will...
'It's out of place' | Matthews residents concerned about possible development on Idlewild Road
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews residents are once again hoping to put a stop to a large development that could be built on Idlewild Road. In 2010, residents along Idlewild Road rallied against plans for a town home and single-family home community off Stallings Road. The proposal was then denied by town council.
Battle over South Point High School mascot name continues
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
One month after massive dogfighting bust, SC animal shelters remain overcrowded
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A massive dogfighting bust in South Carolina has an already overburdened animal shelter system past capacity and sending dogs out of state for help. Last month, Channel 9′s Dan Matics told you about more than 300 dogs seized in York County as part of a joint law enforcement operation against dogfighting.
Harris Teeter owner’s $25 billion merger deal to face federal antitrust hearings
CHARLOTTE — The Kroger Co.’s planned, $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons Cos. will face U.S. Senate hearings over antitrust concerns, according to published reports. The Senate will hold hearings next month on the deal, Bloomberg News reported. Cincinnati-based Kroger and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons on Oct. 14 announced their...
Comments / 0