Rock Hill, SC

WBTW News13

Carowinds amusement park to be open year-round starting in 2023

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is expanding to year-round operations beginning in 2023, the park announced Tuesday. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March. Officials said the “winter operating days” will allow visitors to experience even more season events throughout the year. Park […]
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Freeze Warning Pushes Local Farmers to Harvest Some Crops

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Parts of the Tri-County are under a freeze warning as our area is expected to receive the coldest weather in nearly 6 months. Farmers at Black’s Peaches in York say they started harvesting their tomatoes on Monday into today to get ready for customers.
YORK, SC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chester Co. group awarded funding to improve food access

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
mynews13.com

Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Comporium Promotes Brian Hovis to Vice President of Business Sales

ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Comporium is pleased to announce that Brian Hovis has been promoted to Vice President of Business Sales. Hovis now will be responsible for executing the company’s business sales strategy and supplying oversight of daily business sales operations for all of Comporium’s service areas. Brian also will be taking on the new responsibility of managing the Media Sales teams to further develop and grow their media offerings to business customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005635/en/ Brian Hovis (Photo: Business Wire)
ROCK HILL, SC

