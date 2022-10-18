(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

