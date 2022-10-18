Read full article on original website
Tim Scott introduces legislation to pull funding from schools with transgender support policies
Story at a glance Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has introduced a bill to cut federal funding from schools with transgender support policies that do not involve parental consent. The measure, titled the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their Kids Act, would bar elementary and middle schools in the U.S. from allowing a…
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator won’t have access to Senate offices and can’t participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By...
Five Tribe's Call On Legislature To Repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a new law that regulates how school districts teach about race and gender. Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 17-75, which bans teaching certain racial topics, specifically that "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."
In surprise move, lawmakers nix vote on landmark N.J. temp worker rights bill
State senators on Monday abruptly canceled a planned vote on legislation that has been years in the making and would give sweeping new rights to temporary workers across New Jersey — a surprise move that sparked a loud protest from advocates inside and outside the state Senate chambers in Trenton.
Medicaid open enrollment begins Oct. 15
The annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected for changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare,...
St. Mary, Woods System of Care announce partnership
Woods System of Care, a Pennsylvania and New Jersey-based nonprofit organization that serves approximately 22,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral and mental health challenges and acquired brain injuries, and St. Mary Medical Center and Nazareth Hospital, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the largest Catholic healthcare system serving the Greater Philadelphia area, announced their partnership to ensure high-quality healthcare for the individuals Woods serves and the dedicated staff who care for them.
PA announces expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance. Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania has increased the income threshold for all applicants to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty...
State Senator Says SAFE-T Act Amendment is in the works
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says an amendment to the SAFE-T Act is in the works. The SAFE-T Act's cash free bail system is set to go into effect on January 1. Rezin hopes the amendment will address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. Your browser does not...
Levittown resident, DMVA employee recognized
Thirty Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs employees and Pennsylvania National Guard members were recognized for their service to veterans and citizens across the commonwealth and nation. Among those recognized during a recent ceremony at the State Capitol was Levittown’s Deborah Olivieri, a DMVA employee. “It is with...
SD lawmakers want more data from Tourism Dept.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers has refused to accept a performance report from the South Dakota Department of Tourism. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee asked for more details about visitors’ economic activity. Wanda Goodman is the department’s deputy secretary. She presented...
Campaigning for NC Court of Appeals: Brad Salmon hopes to champion fairness and impartiality
Brad Salmon, a North Carolina native, currently serves as a district court judge for North Carolina District 11, a position he was appointed to by Gov. Roy Cooper in November, 2021. He has served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 51 and a legislative...
Suicide prevention conference is Nov. 2
Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting a virtual suicide prevention conference on Wednesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This half-day seminar, co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Renowned speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, first responders, counseling and nursing professionals, family members and the community.
Biden administration invests $53 million in WIC nutrition program for women and children
The US Department of Agriculture is awarding $53 million in grants to beef up outreach efforts, improve technology and enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.
