ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

By Bailey Brautigan, Anna King
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LePpW_0idSlULF00

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials tell WOWK 13 News the bus driver will be undergoing surgery, and two of the seven children are related to the bus driver.

Mingo County Schools says they will assist authorities in the investigation in any way possible

UPDATE: (11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirms the fatality in a crash between a Mingo County school bus and a truck was the driver of the truck.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Deputies and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed that a person died in a crash in the Delbarton area.

Mingo County dispatchers say that the crash happened around 7 a.m., and the road is closed at the scene. West Virginia State Police say it happened on King Coal Highway between the Mingo Central High School and the school’s football field.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Matewan and Delbarton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus

DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash blocks lane of I-64 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County. No injuries have been reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
lootpress.com

Seven students and a bus driver taken to hospital after bus accident

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eight people injured after a bus accident in Mingo County. This morning, Tuesday October 18th, a bus accident occurred on Route 52, south of Mingo Central High School. Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS

Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

SUV caught on camera passing Mingo County school bus

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle that passed a school bus. The MCSO says the incident happened this morning, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 around 7:30 a.m. in the Belo area. Video from the school bus’s camera shows a black SUV passing the bus as […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy