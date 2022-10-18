1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials tell WOWK 13 News the bus driver will be undergoing surgery, and two of the seven children are related to the bus driver.

Mingo County Schools says they will assist authorities in the investigation in any way possible

Deputies and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed that a person died in a crash in the Delbarton area.

Mingo County dispatchers say that the crash happened around 7 a.m., and the road is closed at the scene. West Virginia State Police say it happened on King Coal Highway between the Mingo Central High School and the school’s football field.

Matewan and Delbarton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

