This is the most horrible thing ever....And they worry about abortions...Really....its better to not be born than to go through something this Horrific.
Everytime my phone buzzed with an amber alert I pray for the safe return of the missing child or children. I will NEVER understand how someone could kill an innocent child. that baby did not ask to be born and never did anything to deserve that. I know that God has him in hHis loving embrace and he is surrounded by angels and the most beautiful things. I pray God is Just with his killer as there is no justice like God's justice.
I think the "mother" should be made to look for him in that landfill, and maybe spend a week out there all alone in the dark and garbage. Disgusting. This hurts my heart.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 15