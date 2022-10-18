Read full article on original website
Episode 123: Fitts and Feirn Discuss LCMC’s Plan to Buy 3 Tulane-Affiliated Hospitals
This week’s episode features Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, and Michael Fitts, president of Tulane University. Last week, the two leaders announced that LCMC intends to acquire three Tulane-affiliated hospitals from HCA Healthcare in a $150 million deal. If approved by regulators, the move will expand the partnership between Tulane and LCMC and change the New Orleans healthcare landscape.
HOPE For the Future
Michael Willis believes wholeheartedly that community problems require community solutions. “We have a great culture, a great everything in New Orleans,” he said, “but if we don’t all figure out what we have to do together, we will continue to see the crime rate go up.”. Willis...
JEDCO Awarded $1.5 Million for JEDGROW Program
AVONDALE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) received a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to provide critical gap financing that will help small Jefferson Parish businesses grow, thrive, and create new employment opportunities. The funds are available for small business loans through the JEDCO Growth (JEDgrow) Fund.
N.O. Healthcare Startup Merges with National Firm
NEW ORLEANS — The Focus Group, a New Orleans healthcare startup, has announced that it is merging with the independent national research and consulting firm Health Management Associates, based in Lansing, Mich. “Our merger with HMA proves that New Orleans is a great place in which to start and...
Uptown Commercial Historic Development Now Complete
NEW ORLEANS – The mixed-use redevelopment of the former theater at 1733 Constantinople Street has reached completion along the Baronne Street corridor in Uptown New Orleans. The 11,600-square-foot, two-story building is across the street from Martin Wine Cellar and features four commercial tenants: Deveney, a marketing agency, Zee’s Pizzeria, Lucy Boone Ice Cream (opening soon) and Sol Cura (coming soon), a hair and skincare shop. The building is near Beth Biundo Sweets and walking distance from two nearby and noteworthy hotel renovations: the Chloe and Columns.
N.O. Company Launches Diverse Stock Photography Site
NEW ORLEANS — Online Optimism, a digital marketing and design agency located in New Orleans and Washington D.C., has launched a new stock photography project called Macro. Macro is a free stock photo site that allows users to download images from diverse photographers. While the photos are free to download, the photographers are paid for their work and have a space on the site to promote their work to potential clients.
Commercial Real Estate Firm Expands Operations Team
NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has hired Ryan Bridges to fill the role of associate advisor. Bridges will focus on expanding the firm’s coworking concept, UrbanHUB, and will also support brokerage and property management teams. She plans to obtain her real estate salesperson license in 2023. Bridges spent the past four years in hospitality operations for Sonder. Before that, she spent more than five years in procurement for Boeing. Originally from Virginia, she holds a Bachelors of Arts in sociology from the University of Virginia.
Downtown Lounge Has New Face and Menu
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Baroness on Baronne (formerly Victory Bar) has a new look inspired by vintage cocktails and gourmet small plates. The cocktail lounge offers a list of classic cocktails and food to include pizzas, bacon wrapped scallops and a Korean BBQ Bowl, with a Wednesday-Friday happy hour from 4:30-7:00 p.m.
