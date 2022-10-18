NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has hired Ryan Bridges to fill the role of associate advisor. Bridges will focus on expanding the firm’s coworking concept, UrbanHUB, and will also support brokerage and property management teams. She plans to obtain her real estate salesperson license in 2023. Bridges spent the past four years in hospitality operations for Sonder. Before that, she spent more than five years in procurement for Boeing. Originally from Virginia, she holds a Bachelors of Arts in sociology from the University of Virginia.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO