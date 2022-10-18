Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
blavity.com
Man Sued By Restaurant For Leaving $3,000 Tip And Then Disputing Charge Months Later
What started off as a kind gesture has left the staff at Alfedro’s Pizza Cafe annoyed after a customer left a large tip for a waitress and later disputed it. Now the restaurant is serving the big tipper with court papers. In June, Alfredo waitress Mariana Lambert was shocked...
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
Woman Denied Seating at a Restaurant For Being Alone
TikToker Sunshine Chavez posted a viral clip where she purportedly was denied service from a Korean restaurant because she was eating alone. A Los Angeleno blog stated that many all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurants don't allow for solo diners, which is why the author of this particular blog was willing to drive an hour to Simi Valley in order to get some grub.
A Maryland restaurant is facing backlash for remaining open while the body of customer who died from a heart attack remained in the restroom for nearly two hours: reports
One of the owners of Jasper's Restaurant told local news that it took hours before the coroner arrived to move the woman's body.
AOL Corp
Maryland Restaurant Stays Open After Customer Dies in Restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom on Oct. 12. A family was dining at Jasper’s Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just...
Police searching for man who struck straphanger with sword sheath on NYC subway train
The suspect was described as wearing all black with a black hat with a Marvel logo on it, according to police
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
Servers dressed as Power Rangers ward off woman's attacker inside restaurant
A group of servers at Noka Ramen in Oakland were dressed as 90s superhero Power Rangers when they stepped in to help fend off an attacker.
Woman Claims Employees at a Power Rangers-Themed Restaurant Took Down a Violent Attacker
Some stories seem too unbelievable to be true. And when you're reading those remarkable tales on the internet, it's good to always consume them with a grain of salt, or in some instances, a heaping spoonful. Then again some real-life stories so fantastical that even film producers ask to tone...
Customer sues Texas Pete hot sauce for being made in North Carolina
A hot sauce lover is suing the maker of Texas Pete for false advertising, alleging the spicy condiment is manufactured outside the Lone Star State with non-Texas ingredients. Phillip White of Los Angeles bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce last September but claims he would never have purchased it had he known it wasn't truly from Texas, according to the lawsuit, filed last month in federal court in California.
insideedition.com
Dressed as Power Rangers, Staff at Oakland Ramen Restaurant Protect Woman and Patrons From Aggressive Man
Staff dressed as Power Rangers at NōKA Ramen in California came to a woman’s rescue, according to reports. Staff at the restaurant were dressed as the fictional Power Rangers because NōKA Ramen serves a cocktail called "The Noka Rangers," according to a Twitter user who posted a thread about the situation on Friday.
