The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Woman Denied Seating at a Restaurant For Being Alone

TikToker Sunshine Chavez posted a viral clip where she purportedly was denied service from a Korean restaurant because she was eating alone. A Los Angeleno blog stated that many all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurants don't allow for solo diners, which is why the author of this particular blog was willing to drive an hour to Simi Valley in order to get some grub.
FULLERTON, CA
AOL Corp

Maryland Restaurant Stays Open After Customer Dies in Restroom

A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom on Oct. 12. A family was dining at Jasper’s Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS News

Customer sues Texas Pete hot sauce for being made in North Carolina

A hot sauce lover is suing the maker of Texas Pete for false advertising, alleging the spicy condiment is manufactured outside the Lone Star State with non-Texas ingredients. Phillip White of Los Angeles bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce last September but claims he would never have purchased it had he known it wasn't truly from Texas, according to the lawsuit, filed last month in federal court in California.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Poughkeepsie, NY
