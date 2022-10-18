Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The veteran still has a little juice left for the Ravens to squeeze.
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Lions injury update: Decker and Board return, 6 players still sidelined
WR DJ Chark (ankle) DE Charles Harris (groin) S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) A handful of other Lions remain limited due to ongoing injuries. Along with Board, RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), C Frank Ragnow (foot), Will Harris (hip) and John Cominsky (wrist) were not full participants in Thursday’s practice.
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Lions move CB Saivion Smith to practice squad IR, sign WR Stanley Berryhill
After his scary injury suffered in Week 5 in New England, Lions cornerback Saivion Smith has made an impressive recovery. Smith suffered a concussion that left him motionless on the turf for several minutes and left the field in an ambulance. Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered an encouraging update...
Yardbarker
Packers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2022. He later signed a futures contract with the Packers the following year and has been on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, Gaines appeared in one game for the Packers but did not record a...
Yardbarker
Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott To Practice Squad
The following is an updated list of Jets practice squad members:. McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019. The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in...
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
