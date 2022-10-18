Hanford Police, local businesses team up launch youth mountain bike program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
Related
KMPH.com
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
Hanford Sentinel
Avenal Police plan community block party to celebrate national first responders day
The Avenal Police Department has planned a fun-filled block party for the community to celebrate U.S. National First Responders Day, which is Oct. 28. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in front of the Avenal Police Department located at 317 E. Alpine St.
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital
Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Fire Department offers public an inside look
The Hanford Fire Department held it’s annual Open House on Saturday afternoon at Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard. The public was given tours of the facility and the equipment inside. Visitors could take a look inside the living quarters as well as the working side of the station, and were given a better understanding of what a day in the life of a ﬁrefighter looks like. Above, youngsters and their parents help themselves to Halloween candy inside the ﬁre station.
Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
Porterville announces new fire chief
The City of Porterville has a new boss for the Porterville City Fire Department. An announcement made on Wednesday, October 19th appointed Bryan Cogburn as the official fire chief.
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
KMPH.com
Man on bicycle dies after he was hit by truck in Fresno Thursday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard Ave. is closed between Cedar and Chestnut Avenues near Fresno State after a man on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was a...
WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hanford (Hanford, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Hanford. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 43 near Flint Avenue.
Man arrested after ditching gun in dumpster, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with drugs after he tried to hide a firearm in a dumpster, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Vine Avenue and C Street after it was reported that someone had pulled out a gun. When officers […]
Woman dies in Visalia hit and run, suspect arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Visalia Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say the pedestrian was crossing Mooney Blvd and Tulare Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle going southbound on Mooney Blvd. After the collision, police say the […]
Police investigating assault in central Fresno as hate crime
Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.
Man suspected of holding women at gunpoint at Porterville home identified
Deputies have identified the man suspected of holding two women at gunpoint for hours at a Porterville home with an 8-month-old baby also in the house.
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple Fresno high schools
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at Edison High School, Fresno High School and Bullard High School.
Comments / 0