ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Police, local businesses team up launch youth mountain bike program

By Garrett K. Jones gjones@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
MADERA, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA
YourCentralValley.com

$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Fire Department offers public an inside look

The Hanford Fire Department held it’s annual Open House on Saturday afternoon at Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard. The public was given tours of the facility and the equipment inside. Visitors could take a look inside the living quarters as well as the working side of the station, and were given a better understanding of what a day in the life of a ﬁrefighter looks like. Above, youngsters and their parents help themselves to Halloween candy inside the ﬁre station.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy