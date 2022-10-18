ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Fall high school sports: Playoff bracket info for New Bern, Kinston area teams

By Dan Spears, Sun Journal
 2 days ago

As the regular season for fall high school sports come to a close, eyes begin turning toward the postseason, long playoff runs and, in some cases, state championship dreams.

The NCHSAA state dual-team tennis tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, while pairings for the state volleyball tournament come out on Oct. 20. The football and soccer pairings are released the weekend of Oct. 28-29.

Check back here for round-by-round results and schedules for New Bern- and Kinston-area teams from the Big Carolina 3A/4A, East Central 2A and Coastal Plains 1A conferences.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: 2022 high school football schedules for the New Bern and Kinston areas

BEST OF ALL TIME: Why the latest New Bern Hall of Fame class is so highly regarded

RIVALRY RUNAWAY: How New Bern locked down Havelock for county bragging rights

COMING HOME AGAIN: Caleb King back with Havelock and as happy as he's ever been

Football

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volleyball

NCHSAA

4A East First Round: No. 28 New Bern at No. 5 Cleveland, Saturday

3A East First Round: No. 28 Havelock at No. 5 Croatan, Saturday

2A East First Round: No. 27 North Johnston at No. 6 South Lenoir, Saturday

2A East First Round: No. 18 North Lenoir at No. 15 South Columbus, Saturday

2A East First Round: No. 32 West Craven at No. 1 Midway, Saturday

NCISAA

3A First Round, Oct. 18: No. 6 Arendell Parrott 3, Thales-Rolesville 1

3A Second Round: High Point Christian (12-13) at No. 6 Arendell Parrott (18-5), Thursday

Boys Soccer

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

NCISAA

2A Second Round: Rocky Mount Academy (7-10) at Epiphany School (11-7), Thursday

3A First Round, Oct. 18: Arendell Parrott 4, St. David's 1

3A Second Round: Arendell Parrott (10-9) at No. 7 Cary Christian (7-11), Thursday

Girls Tennis

NCHSAA

1A East First Round: No. 13 North Moore 5, No. 4 Jones Senior 2

4A East First Round, Oct. 19: No. 7 New Bern 5, No. 10 Cleveland 4

4A East Second Round: No. 7 New Bern (13-2) at No. 2 Green Hope (15-0), Tuesday

NCISAA

3A Third Round: TBA at No. 4 Arendell Parrott (12-2), Saturday

Girls Golf

4A East Regional: New Bern's Madelyn Vogun shot 79 on Tuesday at Landfall in Wilmington to finish fourth in the individual tournament and qualify for next week's state tournament.

Cross Country

NCHSAA Regionals are on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Sun Journal

Sun Journal

