Despite commitments, Brazil's beef sector tainted by purchases from protected lands in Amazon basin

Related
Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Phys.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new...
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
Vox
“Dirty” cows are destroying the Amazon rainforest
On paper, the Brazilian Amazon is one of the most protected ecosystems on the planet. There are thousands of protected areas, in addition to rules that safeguard forests on private lands. More importantly, big meatpacking companies that buy cattle — the largest driver of deforestation, by far, in the Amazon...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
agupdate.com
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
modernfarmer.com
The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm
For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
beefmagazine.com
Mexican beef and cattle industry development continues
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently released the latest Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report. The report provides estimates for production, consumption and trade for beef, pork and chicken for major countries. The article focuses on the Mexican beef and cattle industry. Mexico continues to develop as a...
born2invest.com
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production.This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes continues to rise, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet as well.Typically beginning in July and stretching into October, farmers in California are busy picking tomatoes -- big machines scooping up the fruits and freeing them from most of its vines before quickly...
Animals Farmed: fast-growing chickens, river pollution and VR for cows
Calls are growing for an EU ban on the live export of farm animals after a botched shipment of calves from France to Algeria. The young bulls were destined for slaughter but unloading was refused because of incorrect health certificates. The bureaucratic spat lasted three weeks, leaving the bulls stuck on the vessel before being “emergency killed” back in France.
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Phys.org
One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: A scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
In the blockbuster fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the principal antagonists, the wicked Adar, diverted a river into the labyrinth of tunnels under a dormant Mount Doom to trigger an explosive volcanic eruption. This transformed the surrounding landscape into the bleak lands of Mordor—setting up the blighted kingdom of the orcs that features heavily in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Business Insider
Farmers in Peru can grow 3,000 types of quinoa. Why do we eat so few?
Quinoa is known as the gold of the Andes. It flourishes in areas where other crops struggle. Growing it has become more challenging as weather patterns change and other countries ramp up production. We visit quinoa farmers in Peru to see how they're adapting to an uncertain future. The majority...
Phys.org
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part
There is widespread agreement that land reform in South Africa has failed to deliver the changes many hoped it would. Racially based dislocation and land dispossession were central features of colonial conquest and apartheid rule. To redress this, in 1994, the newly elected African National Congress (ANC) set a target of redistributing 30% of the country's white-owned agricultural land to black people within the first five years of government. Persistently failing to come close to this goal, the government now hopes to reach it by 2030.
Phys.org
Renewable cellulose-based fillers have potential to increase sustainability of rubber products
The substitution of petrochemical materials with those obtained from renewable raw materials is an important step towards increasing sustainability. Materials derived from plant cellulose are promising candidates for this application area. They are renewable, abundant and have a low environmental impact. In the rubber industry, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) is receiving a lot of attention due to its high stiffness, the morphology of its fibrils, its low density and its mechanical properties. Thus, it has a high potential to improve the properties of rubber compounds.
Phys.org
Global warming puts Arabica coffee at risk, and we're barreling toward a crucial threshold
Coffee may be a major casualty of a hotter planet. Even if currently declared commitments to reduce emissions are met, our new research suggests coffee production will still rapidly decline in countries accounting for 75% of the world's Arabica coffee supply. Arabica coffee (Coffea arabica) is one of two main...
