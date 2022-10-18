ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans’ trust in media mired near record low: Gallup

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 2 days ago
Greg Nash Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) speaks to reporters about the Jan. 6 committee following the final votes of the week on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Trust among Americans in media organizations to report the news fairly and accurately has barely rebounded from its record low during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to a new study from leading polling firm Gallup.

Just 34 percent of Americans indicated they believe major news organizations will report “fully, accurately and fairly” on current events, Gallup found, just 2 points higher than in 2016, the lowest percentage ever recorded.

An even greater percentage of Americans, 38 percent, said they have no trust at all in newspapers, television and radio outlets to report the news fairly and accurately, while 27 percent indicated they have some trust in the media and just 7 percent expressed “a great deal” of trust.

Gallup again this year reported a double-digit gap between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to trust in the mainstream media, with 70 percent of Democrats and just 14 percent of GOP members saying they have a great deal of trust in the press.

This is the third straight year a majority of Republicans indicated a general distrust of media organizations, Gallup noted, reporting the margin jumped 10 percentage points in 2020 and has remained around at least 60 percent since.

Several Republican candidates for local, statewide and national offices have made attacking the press a hallmark of their messaging and fundraising strategy in recent years. Leading Democrats have at the same time warned against what they have said is a powerful conservative media ecosystem making it harder to get their ideas across to voters.

The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 1-16 among 812 adults. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Keith Jensen
2d ago

It’s a sad state of affairs when the majority of the media have surrendered their “freedom” of the press willingly to become nothing more than a mouth piece for the democrat party

deplorable and proud
2d ago

It’s sad that media have become propagandists…… we all just watched an NBC reporter tell the truth about fetterman and she was practically annihilated by her own co workers and boss!! That’s exactly y there’s no trust…. We all kno these outlets are bought and paid for by democrats and even worst by pharma AKA Pfizer!!!

Patricia Campbell
2d ago

I'm old! I've really paid attention in the last decade. Most of the media and especially democrats lie. I've done my own research and find fox news the most truthful. It takes some time and going from one story to research another fact and another to find the truth. Hunters financial interest in cobalt mines in the Congo using children as young as 4 in brutal conditions as just one. The media should be doing this research. They just ask stupid questions about ice cream about Joe. Shame on them. Media..do your job.

The Hill

