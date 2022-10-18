Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
2 Potental Teams Reportedly Emerge For Running Back Chrisitan McCaffrey
The NFC West might be gaining a superstar running back in the near future. In a report that surfaced Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have emerged as two teams "implicated" in a potential blockbuster trade involving Christian ...
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)
With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
SB Nation
Russell Wilson needs to fire whoever is asking him to make fake, corny TikToks
So much has changed about Russell Wilson since the end of the 2021 season. Obviously, the big element that people are trying to determine is why his performance is suffering at career-lows with no appreciable signs of improvement, but there’s something else going on with Russ that, frankly, puts me off much more.
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports. Dennard was only 32 years old at...
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Agent to Doubters: ‘Told You!’
Bailey Zappe has taken the NFL world by storm after consecutive wins as a starter and his agent. Nicole Lynn, can hardly contain her excitement.
NBC Sports
Lisa Banks, Debra Katz threaten legal action against NFL
The NFL seems to be worried about being sued by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, if the league tries to force him out. The NFL apparently should also be worried about being sued by former Commanders employees. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to embarrassing Washington Commanders news
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding the Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder, and more embarrassing news emerged Wednesday. According to Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan, a radio station in the Washington, D.C. area, a check the Commanders issued to a raffle winner bounced. The fan called...
