Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)
With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
NBC Sports
Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve
The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.
Comments / 0