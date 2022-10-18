ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)

With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve

The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve

The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.

