Erie County, OH

Erie County reports spikes in overdoses

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The Erie County Health Department is reporting a spike in overdoses after three were reported in Sandusky over the weekend.

The department says that suspected fentanyl can be used in pressed counterfeit pills, cocaine, meth and heroin.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is likely to cause an overdose, according to the department.

If you or someone you know is at risk of an overdose, you can call 419-624-3353.

The health department also offers free Narcan for those at risk of an overdose and to those who love them.

Jim Johnson
1d ago

there's people fighting for there lives from birth defects disease cancer gun shot wombs etc. and than you have fools taking a drug they know can kill them, this is isantity so yeah sorry but no pity here for self induced bodily destruction.

Batman
1d ago

yeah that's how I feel about alcohol, cigarettes, oh and 7 children a day die from guns. I could go on why it pays to help sick people, but why

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

