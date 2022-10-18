ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi weather: Light freeze likely Tuesday, Wednesday

By Harold Gater, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
A light freeze and/or frost is likely Tuesday and Wednesday night. This early freeze is most likely near and north of I-20 and could damage vegetation, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.

NWS also said Monday was the start of Fall Severe Preparedness Week. Experts said when a weather event happens the most important thing to do is have multiple ways to receive warnings. Wireless Emergency Alerts and weather radios are ways to stay informed.

In other weather news, the entire state is seeing dangerous fire conditions. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to avoid any outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve.

