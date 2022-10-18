ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns

By Clark Shelton
 2 days ago
Don’t worry you will be back in short sleeves by the weekend…..until then

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181700- /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.221019T0600Z-221019T1400Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

The post WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

