OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell

Melvin Andrew Tidwell, age 86 of Kingston Springs, passed away on October 14, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville.

He was born in Dickson County on August 12, 1936 to the late Leonard Alamander and Emma Evelyn “Evie” Warren Tidwell.

Bro. Melvin preached the gospel for many, many years in the Greater Dickson area. He was presently a member of the Kingston Springs Church of Christ. He was retired from the Nashville Bridge Company as an estimator. He loved to fish and work in his garden, having fed hundreds of different folks out of his own garden. He also loved coaching children in football and baseball.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Tidwell; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his sons: William Tidwell and Wefel Tidwell (Sherry), both of Kingston Springs; his daughter: Teresa Hartley of Nashville; his sister: Judith Evelyn Nichols; his grandchildren: April Scott (Travis) of Ohio, Brandon Hartley of Kingston Springs, Justin Hartley (Ashley) of White Bluff, and Callianne Conatser (Jacob) of Ashland City; as well as great-grandchildren: Elysa, Carter, Ty, Jada, Caden, Jaxon, Briley, and Charlie.

Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Downey Cemetery in Hohenwald. Visitation with the family will take place on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

