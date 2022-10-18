South Roosevelt Street reopens south of Sixth Avenue, allowing better access to CHS

A stretch of South Roosevelt Street that has been closed for repairs reopened late Monday afternoon.

The Aberdeen City Council heard Monday at the board's regular meeting that temporary pavement has been laid allowing the stretch south of Sixth Avenue Southeast to be used.

City Manager Joe Gaa said the street reopened about 4 p.m.

Public Works Director Robin Bobzien said the temporary pavement was added because city officials anticipate some settling to occur. A permanent concrete surface will be laid in summer 2023, he said, with the intent of having that work completed before school starts in the fall.

Work on Roosevelt was not a planned project in 2022, rather it was an emergency repair after city officials noticed a light pole had dropped into the sanitary sewer line.

That discovery meant the replacement of 1,500 feet of sanitary sewer line on South Roosevelt, which has meant one less street to use as a direct route to Central High School.

In other action Monday, the council approved a $216,330 payment to Dahme Construction for the completion of the sanitary sewer installation on South Roosevelt Street.

Masonic temple wants to replace windows

The council also heard from Kevin Haar, vice president of the Masonic Building Committee, who spoke to the council about the organization's need to replace the 96 windows in the Masonic temple on South Main Street.

Plastic Anderson windows have been selected, but they do not meet with approval from the South Dakota State Historical Society. Since the Masonic temple is in a historic district, work is subject to approval from the historical society.

Haar said the work is needed to make both heating and cooling of the building more efficient.

Planning and Zoning Director Brett Bill said the historical society has denied the work, but the council can approve the plan, which should be before the council next week.

"We don't see it as having a negative impact on the district or the building and staff will recommend approval," Bill said.

City asked to enforce ordinances about dog waste that's ruining grass

South Main Street property owner Jeff Hase told the council during the open forum that he'd like to see the city enforce its ordinance when it comes to pets. According to city ordinance, "No person shall allow any mammal, reptile, insect, bird or amphibian to defecate or urinate on any property in the city other than his or her own."

Hase said his commercial property in the 800 block of South Main is next to an apartment building where pets are allowed. While he's worked with the landowner to address concerns with two of the pets in the building, there is one that is routinely urinating on his property, which is killing the grass.

Hase said recent discussion about the issue with a city official was disappointing because Hase was told it wasn't worth the time to pursue the item in court.

"I feel like I'm doing my part to care for it," he said, noting that if the activity continues through the winter, he's going to need to re-seed the grass.

Hase said he expects occasional pet use, but continuous use of the same spot because the dog is on a leash is killing his grass.