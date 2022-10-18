Read full article on original website
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Fury vs. Chisora III Will Reportedly Land at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
According to the Manchester Evening News, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will stake his title in a voluntary defense against countryman Derek Chisora on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The bout between Fury and Chisora will be the third meeting between the two. Fury won a twelve round unanimous...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Nobody wants to see’ Tyson Fury vs 12-loss Derek Chisora
Derek Chisora will face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title shot that nobody wants and doesn’t deserve. Chisora has lost three of his last four bouts and realistically shouldn’t hold a rating in the top fifteen with the World Boxing Council. Somehow, Chisora is there...
mmanews.com
Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent & Fight Date Confirmed
WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring before the end of the year to face a familiar British rival. After successfully defending his WBC and The Ring titles this past April against Dillian Whyte, Fury claimed to have retired from the sport of boxing. The buildup to the Wembley Stadium-held match had followed a similar pattern to the Englishman’s past outings, with “The Gypsy King” suggesting he’d be stepping between the ropes for the last time.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Ring Return Now Looming For Early 2023
Anthony Joshua is understood to have put his return to the ring back until early 2023 instead of boxing in December. The former WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion was being targeted at a return on December 17 in London, with Otto Wallin and Chris Arreola both mentioned as possible opponents.
Deontay Wilder victorious; 21st career 1st round KO against Robert Helenius
COLUMBIA, Md. — Deontay Wilder landed just three punches in the first round against Robert Helenius on Saturday night, but the final blow was so lethal the former champion was concerned for his fallen rival. The 6-foot-7 Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) fired a counter-right that flattened the 6-foot-6 ½...
SkySports
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: 'There will not be a fight between me and AJ ever! No Joshua, no more time-wasting,' says Fury
Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting Anthony Joshua at any point in the future. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, and Joshua were in negotiations for a potential clash on December 3. Those talks collapsed and Derek Chisora has stepped in to box Fury instead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
Fury to fight Chisora in December, aiming for Usyk next year
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora in London on Dec. 3. It will be the unbeaten Fury’s first fight since knocking out another British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte, in front of 94,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium in April — after which Fury said he was retiring.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash
Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Ricky Hatton promises competitive fight on Nov 12 return
Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has promised fans his November 12 exhibition in Manchester will be competitive. “The Hitman” faces Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera at the AO Arena [former Manchester Arena and MEN Arena] in his first bout since 2012. Concluding a night featuring Sky Sports and...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he picked Chisora to help British economy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury was in the hot seat today, trying to justify his choice of Derek Chisora to the media for the December 3rd title defense of his WBC belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) says his fight with Chisora (33-12,...
BoxingNews24.com
Malik Scott wants Deontay Wilder to fight Joshua or Usyk, not Ruiz
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says he ONLY wants Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next for the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ not Andy Ruiz Jr. Malik says he has no problems with Ruiz, but he only wants the biggest fights for Deontay, and he feels that Andy doesn’t make the grade.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Marvelous Marvin Hagler crushes Mustafa Hamsho in three, looks ahead to Hearns
It was the fight before the fight. On Oct. 19, 1984, Marvelous Marvin Hagler scored a third-round knockout over Mustafa Hamsho to retain the middleweight championship of the world at Madison Square Garden. The official time was 2:31. Hagler, who had battered Hamsho to an 11th-round stoppage defeat four years...
