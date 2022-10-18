ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Earnings Season Is Coming: Here Are 2 Stocks I'm Watching

By Jamie Louko
 2 days ago

Earnings season is heating up, and this episode explains why investors should keep an eye on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM) . The current economic environment isn't making it easy for businesses to succeed, but Jamie breaks down what these companies would have to do to see a positive jump in their stocks this quarter. If you like this video, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Oct. 17, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 18, 2022.

Jamie Louko has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

