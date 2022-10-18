Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Local Businesses Discuss How City Can Help Make Their Future Bright
As Watertown looks at how to plan for the future with the Comprehensive Plan update, businesspeople shared a number of concerns and wishes for how the City could help them thrive. More than 50 people gathered at Mount Auburn Cemetery’s Bigelow Chapel Wednesday night to discuss the future of business...
BC Heights
Newton Mayor Proposes $15 Million Tax Increase at Monday Speech
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller proposed a $15 million tax increase at a city hall address on Monday, citing the city’s need for additional funds for improvement projects. The increase would require a majority vote at a special election to override Massachusetts’ Proposition 2 ½, which places a 2.5 percent cap on annual increases in levy limits.
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
BC Heights
City Announces $3 Million Investment in Washington Street Renewal Project
The City of Newton announced its plans to invest an additional $3 million to increase accessibility and economic activity in the section of Washington Street that runs from West Newton Square to Newton Corner, according to a press release. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in the release that the investment...
WCVB
Town of Reading blames trash company Republic Services for pickup problems
READING, Mass. — Residents of a Massachusetts town say their garbage has gone uncollected for weeks, and it's not the first community to report trouble after the former contractor sold to a new owner. Town officials in Reading said more than 100 service requests regarding trash and recycling pickup...
Watertown News
West Suburban YMCA Opens New Lodge Named After Watertown Educator
The West Suburban YMCA celebrated the completion of Loch Lodge at Camp Chickami in Wayland on Oct. 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new multipurpose building is named in honor of Chickami legend Jim “Loch” Lochiatto, a longtime Watertown educator who was involved with the camp for more than 40 summers. Y leaders will thank donors to its capital campaign during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special guests including state Rep. Carmine Gentile.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Watertown News
Health Department Running Flu Shot Clinic for Residents 18+
The following information was provided by the Watertown Health Department:. The Watertown Health Department will be offering influenza vaccine to Watertown Residents (age 18+) on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library, Watertown Savings Bank Meeting Room. Please register for your appointment and...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Tufts Daily
BREAKING: Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses
Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday. The email cited a series of incidents involving the defacement of public spaces, including “[d]erogatory and crude” graffiti on the School of Museum of Fine Arts campus found in the last few weeks. Members of the community have also found a hate symbol on the Medford/Somerville campus and vulgar imagery in the Joyce Cummings Center and the School of Engineering.
Watertown News
See When Watertown Residents Can Use BB&N Fields
The following announcement was provided by the Recreation Department:. The Recreation Department is excited about the new Buckingham Browne & Nichols Athletic Facility which held its grand opening on September 8, 2022. This Complex is state of the art and will be utilized by the athletic and recreational programs offered by the Buckingham Browne and Nichols School as well as the Recreation Department, School Athletic Programs, Youth Groups and will be made available to “Free Play” for “Watertown Residents Only” at scheduled times.
Watertown News
Watertown Ceramics Studio Hosting Anniversary Celebration
Ceramics studio Indigo Fire will be hosting a celebration at its Watertown location. The Double Anniversary Extravaganza Bananza will be held at the Indigo Fire location at 79R Grove St. in Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The event celebrates Indigo Fire’s 10 years in Belmont and one...
Downtown Reading shut down due to ongoing investigation into possible power issue
READING, Mass. — A part of downtown Reading has been closed off due to an ongoing investigation into a possible power issue on Wednesday morning. Main Street in Reading Square is closed from Woburn Street to Have Street for a “fire department investigation,” according to the Reading Police Department.
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
Update: State rep says the lot will be re-opened today. DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON VOTES: Voting Early In The State Election? See What The Ballot Looks Like
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office recently uploaded to its website a sample of the ballot that Wilmington voters will use when voting early or absentee in this year’s State Election. View the sample ballot HERE. Early Voting will be conducted in Town Hall Auditorium...
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
Watertown News
Screening of “My Name is Pauli Murray” Will be Followed by Discussion
The following announcement was provided by Church of the Good Shepherd:. The award-winning documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” will be shown on Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library. The film portrays the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, whose ideas strongly influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s campaign for gender equality and Thurgood Marshall’s civil rights arguments.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap
Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
