Watertown, MA

Watertown News

Local Businesses Discuss How City Can Help Make Their Future Bright

As Watertown looks at how to plan for the future with the Comprehensive Plan update, businesspeople shared a number of concerns and wishes for how the City could help them thrive. More than 50 people gathered at Mount Auburn Cemetery’s Bigelow Chapel Wednesday night to discuss the future of business...
WATERTOWN, MA
BC Heights

Newton Mayor Proposes $15 Million Tax Increase at Monday Speech

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller proposed a $15 million tax increase at a city hall address on Monday, citing the city’s need for additional funds for improvement projects. The increase would require a majority vote at a special election to override Massachusetts’ Proposition 2 ½, which places a 2.5 percent cap on annual increases in levy limits.
NEWTON, MA
BC Heights

City Announces $3 Million Investment in Washington Street Renewal Project

The City of Newton announced its plans to invest an additional $3 million to increase accessibility and economic activity in the section of Washington Street that runs from West Newton Square to Newton Corner, according to a press release. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in the release that the investment...
NEWTON, MA
Watertown News

West Suburban YMCA Opens New Lodge Named After Watertown Educator

The West Suburban YMCA celebrated the completion of Loch Lodge at Camp Chickami in Wayland on Oct. 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new multipurpose building is named in honor of Chickami legend Jim “Loch” Lochiatto, a longtime Watertown educator who was involved with the camp for more than 40 summers. Y leaders will thank donors to its capital campaign during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special guests including state Rep. Carmine Gentile.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Health Department Running Flu Shot Clinic for Residents 18+

The following information was provided by the Watertown Health Department:. The Watertown Health Department will be offering influenza vaccine to Watertown Residents (age 18+) on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library, Watertown Savings Bank Meeting Room. Please register for your appointment and...
Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses

Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday. The email cited a series of incidents involving the defacement of public spaces, including “[d]erogatory and crude” graffiti on the School of Museum of Fine Arts campus found in the last few weeks. Members of the community have also found a hate symbol on the Medford/Somerville campus and vulgar imagery in the Joyce Cummings Center and the School of Engineering.
MEDFORD, MA
Watertown News

See When Watertown Residents Can Use BB&N Fields

The following announcement was provided by the Recreation Department:. The Recreation Department is excited about the new Buckingham Browne & Nichols Athletic Facility which held its grand opening on September 8, 2022. This Complex is state of the art and will be utilized by the athletic and recreational programs offered by the Buckingham Browne and Nichols School as well as the Recreation Department, School Athletic Programs, Youth Groups and will be made available to “Free Play” for “Watertown Residents Only” at scheduled times.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Ceramics Studio Hosting Anniversary Celebration

Ceramics studio Indigo Fire will be hosting a celebration at its Watertown location. The Double Anniversary Extravaganza Bananza will be held at the Indigo Fire location at 79R Grove St. in Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The event celebrates Indigo Fire’s 10 years in Belmont and one...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Screening of “My Name is Pauli Murray” Will be Followed by Discussion

The following announcement was provided by Church of the Good Shepherd:. The award-winning documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” will be shown on Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library. The film portrays the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, whose ideas strongly influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s campaign for gender equality and Thurgood Marshall’s civil rights arguments.
WATERTOWN, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap

Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message

Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER, NH

