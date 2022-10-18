Read full article on original website
Albany Police search for simple battery suspect
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 21-year-old Nikita James McGriff. McGriff is wanted for simply battery (family violence). He stands 5’11’ and weighs 137 pounds. Anyone with information regarding McGriff should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact...
APD makes arrest in recent home invasion
ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
Albany police need help to identify multiple people wanted for recent home invasion
The Albany Police Department needs help from the public to identify numerous suspects believed to be connected to a recent home invasion and burglary. On October 13, officers responded to The Scene at Sand Hill Apartments, located in the 400 block of E. Whitney Ave, in reference to a home invasion.
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
More police presence at Hugh Mills after off-campus gunshots damage official's vehicle
Dougherty County School System Police Department will have a heightened presence and intense patrols at the remainder of the school system football games following an off-campus shooting during the Dougherty, Monroe football game on Friday, October 14. DCSS Police Chief Troy Conley tells FOX 31 that in the initial reports,...
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
Albany police ask for help in locating suspect
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.
Leesburg man arrested for exploitation of a child
A man is behind bars in Lee County following a search warrant conducted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit. On October 18, 46-year-old Palmer James Kelliey was arrested and charged with three counts of exploitation of a child (O.C.G.A 16-12-100). Kelliey is being held with a $60,000...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick. The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.
Elderly couple killed in Cairo house fire
A fire that killed two people early Monday morning is under investigation in Cairo. Fire investigators say that the when first responders first arrived, the structure began to collapse as a result of the fire. After the flames were extinguished, it was determined that the couple had been asleep in...
FBI seeking information regarding 2019 murder of pregnant Ben Hill County woman
Last month marked the third anniversary of an unsolved death in Ben Hill County that FBI detectives continue to investigate as they search for the victim’s killer. The woman, Kasara Brown, was found dead in her Fitzgerald home in 2019 and was eight months pregnant when she was killed.
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
Albany police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, reckless conduct
Albany police need the public's help to locate a wanted man. Police say that 28-year-old Gerald Holsey is wanted for terroristic threats and acts and two counts of reckless conduct. Holsey stands five-feet-nine and weighs approximately 196 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Holsey should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS...
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
