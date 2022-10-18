Parent threw bleach at elderly Charlotte elementary school bus driver: CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elderly elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4600 Central Ave. and involved Bus No. 1701, which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte.

A female bus driver, who is 72 years old, reported that as she was stopping to pick up children for school, a parent threw bleach on her face, striking her in the eyes, the report states.

The extent of the woman’s injuries remains unknown.

Nine students on board the bus were transported to another bus on Tuesday.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were the agencies that responded to the scene.

It is illegal to board a school bus without permission and CMS has the right to press charges when warranted. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

