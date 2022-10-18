ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Parent threw bleach at elderly Charlotte elementary school bus driver: CMS

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrdzA_0idSiDP500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elderly elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4600 Central Ave. and involved Bus No. 1701, which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte.

A female bus driver, who is 72 years old, reported that as she was stopping to pick up children for school, a parent threw bleach on her face, striking her in the eyes, the report states.

The extent of the woman’s injuries remains unknown.

Nine students on board the bus were transported to another bus on Tuesday.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were the agencies that responded to the scene.

It is illegal to board a school bus without permission and CMS has the right to press charges when warranted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

The plants at home might not like this cold weather, but for farmers, we talked to, they say these cold temperatures are quite alright. County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults. Mecklenburg County is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy