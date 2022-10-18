Read full article on original website
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
AOL Corp
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma attempt to narrow Indian definition
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases as it sought to reclaim more jurisdiction in the wake of the McGirt case. Without comment, justices declined to review the state’s appeals in the cases of Robert Eric...
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
bloomberglaw.com
Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)
The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first
When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
KUTV
Court orders state to respond to proposed conditions before ruling on Jeremy Hauck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prior to making a decision regarding the man who murdered his mother in 2006 and placed her body in a freezer, the court is requiring the state to respond to the proposed conditions that were made public on October 11. Jeremy Hauck killed his...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to consider challenge to law on adopting Native American children
The Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a measure that makes it difficult to remove Native American children from their parents, tribes, and heritage. The law was passed nearly 45 years ago to prevent future instances...
Supreme Court to hear Indiana civil rights case
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 8, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear a case that started in a Valparaiso, Indiana, nursing home. Gorgi Talevski was a Macedonian immigrant and master carpenter, who came to America in the 1970s. He developed dementia, and by 2016, needed 24-hour care his wife and daughters could not provide. So they took him to a nearby nursing home.
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Supreme Court will not hear case challenging century-old racist precedents
The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed...
