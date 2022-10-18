ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
HAWAII STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)

The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
UTAH STATE
Kansas Reflector

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WTHR

Supreme Court to hear Indiana civil rights case

INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 8, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear a case that started in a Valparaiso, Indiana, nursing home. Gorgi Talevski was a Macedonian immigrant and master carpenter, who came to America in the 1970s. He developed dementia, and by 2016, needed 24-hour care his wife and daughters could not provide. So they took him to a nearby nursing home.
VALPARAISO, IN
Ohio Capital Journal

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court will not hear case challenging century-old racist precedents

The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed...
UTAH STATE

