ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Raising Cane’s is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.

Dozens of people lined up outside the restaurant’s doors Tuesday morning with hopes to win “free Cane’s for a year,” as the restaurant is conducting a drawing where 20 lucky individuals will win.

The chicken restaurant opened its doors on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon joined other city officials along with MSU dancers and cheerleaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMbOH_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v2Yy_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pujEc_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmNZG_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGnLN_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YT0W_0idSgywo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfS90_0idSgywo00

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Raising Cane’s also donated $1,000 to MSU Athletics.

The restaurant is employing over 130 workers at this new location that will serve the busy college area.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy