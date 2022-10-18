Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Raising Cane’s is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.

Dozens of people lined up outside the restaurant’s doors Tuesday morning with hopes to win “free Cane’s for a year,” as the restaurant is conducting a drawing where 20 lucky individuals will win.

The chicken restaurant opened its doors on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon joined other city officials along with MSU dancers and cheerleaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.















At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Raising Cane’s also donated $1,000 to MSU Athletics.

The restaurant is employing over 130 workers at this new location that will serve the busy college area.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.