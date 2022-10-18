ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Digital Trends

5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch

It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
TVOvermind

7 Must-See Will Ferrell Movies

Few American comedians have enjoyed success in both film and television like Will Ferrell. He has been featured in notable films and shows for decades. He has an impressive 55 feature films and television series to his name. One thing that makes him stand out is that he gives his all to every role he gets, whether big or small.
NASDAQ

Russell Crowe at beer-and-popcorn Vatican screening of new film

VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
TVOvermind

“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed

We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
People

Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter

Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
TVOvermind

“The Sopranos” Ending Explained: Did Tony Soprano Die?

Tony Soprano is one of the greatest and most complex TV characters ever. He’s a mafia boss, but he’s also a human being with a great deal of emotional complexity, baggage, and childhood trauma. It was a great pleasure watching James Gandolfini bring this unique character to life. But did Tony Soprano die at the end of The Sopranos? What happened to him, and what does the ending of the show represent?
Collider

Will Patton Joins Kevin Costner's Western Epic 'Horizon'

The large cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming epic western film continues to grow, as Deadline reports that Will Patton has joined the cast for Horizon. The actor's appearance in the movie will mark the fourth overall collaboration between him and Costner after No Way Out, The Postman, which Costner directed, and the hit television series Yellowstone.

