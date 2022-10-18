Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Crowe cuts a casually chic figure in a navy blazer as he attends the photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival
Russell Crowe was promoting his latest film on Sunday. The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet at a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at the 17th Rome Film Festival in Italy. The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer,...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
TVOvermind
7 Must-See Will Ferrell Movies
Few American comedians have enjoyed success in both film and television like Will Ferrell. He has been featured in notable films and shows for decades. He has an impressive 55 feature films and television series to his name. One thing that makes him stand out is that he gives his all to every role he gets, whether big or small.
NASDAQ
Russell Crowe at beer-and-popcorn Vatican screening of new film
VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Christian Bale says he was paid 'the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me' for his breakout role in 'American Psycho'
The actor told GQ that times were so tough around when he was crafting the now iconic role that his house was on the verge of being repossessed.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser became a star when “The Mummy” hit theaters in 1999 and spawned a beloved trilogy, which was rebooted without him in 2017 to disastrous results. Fortunately for fans, Fraser is open to reprising his role — and he has an idea of why the Tom Cruise-helmed reboot flopped.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
TVOvermind
“The Sopranos” Ending Explained: Did Tony Soprano Die?
Tony Soprano is one of the greatest and most complex TV characters ever. He’s a mafia boss, but he’s also a human being with a great deal of emotional complexity, baggage, and childhood trauma. It was a great pleasure watching James Gandolfini bring this unique character to life. But did Tony Soprano die at the end of The Sopranos? What happened to him, and what does the ending of the show represent?
Colin Farrell looks suave as he shares a giggle with co-star Brendan Gleeson at The Banshees of Inisherin premiere during BFI London Film Festival
They've been busy promoting their brand new comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisheri, all over the globe. And Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in high spirits as they shared a giggle while attending the British premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival. The co-stars put on typically...
Collider
Will Patton Joins Kevin Costner's Western Epic 'Horizon'
The large cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming epic western film continues to grow, as Deadline reports that Will Patton has joined the cast for Horizon. The actor's appearance in the movie will mark the fourth overall collaboration between him and Costner after No Way Out, The Postman, which Costner directed, and the hit television series Yellowstone.
Comments / 0